"I filmed with the heart of my parents"- Park Bo-gum reveals his struggles & fears in portraying a grieving father in When Life Gives You Tangerines

On March 24, 2025, South Korean actor Park Bo-gum spoke with OSEN about the emotional challenges of his role in Netflix's When Life Gives You Tangerines. The drama also stars IU and follows the lives of Ae-soon (IU) and Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum) as they grow up together in Jeju during the 1950s.

One of the most intense moments in the drama involved Gwan-sik and Ae-soon losing their young son in a typhoon. Reflecting on this scene, Park Bo-gum shared that portraying a grieving father was an overwhelming experience. He explained that stepping into the shoes of a father mourning his child required immense effort.

He drew inspiration from real parents on set, observing their deep love and care for their children. Wanting to portray those emotions authentically, he approached the role with a parental mindset. He also imagined the pain of losing someone so precious. He added that:

"I watched the hearts of my parents who raised me with love and affection from the side, and I thought, 'How precious and lovely a living life that looks exactly like me and Aesoon', I filmed with the heart of my parents."

He recognized the difficulties involved in filming the scene and credited the team's commitment to successfully capturing the moment.

"Everyone must have had a hard time, but at that moment, thanks to everyone's concentration and enthusiastic performance, I'm glad that all three children came out well."

The actor also revealed that the heavy atmosphere on set during that scene made the sorrow feel even more real. While the script only described the father’s emotions, Park Bo-gum felt that Gwan-sik’s grief went beyond words. In the aired scene, he simply collapsed in disbelief.

He admitted struggling with how to convey such profound pain and hoped his performance would resonate with those who have experienced similar loss.

More from the interview as Park Bo-gum talks about his acting journey and behind-the-scenes of the drama

The series is written by Lim Sang-choon and directed by Kim Won-seok. It has received widespread recognition for its nostalgic storytelling and performances. Since the release of its second act, it has consistently ranked among the top non-English shows on Netflix.

During the interview, Park Bo-gum shared his thoughts on the show’s success and expressed gratitude for the support it has received. He described it as a drama that brings comfort and hopes it will continue to resonate with audiences for years to come. He also noted that its universal themes of family and resilience have connected with viewers beyond South Korea.

Beyond the emotional depth of his character, Park Bo-gum spoke about the physical demands of his role. One of the most intense scenes required him to swim across the ocean—an experience he described as both exhausting and rewarding.

The sequence, filmed under challenging conditions, was meant to highlight Gwan-sik’s love for Ae-soon. He revealed that there was a stunt double available, but he insisted on performing the scene himself. According to the interview given to Newsen, he said,

"It was my first time swimming in the ocean. They prepared swimmers, but I wanted to do it. I like water and swimming, so I did it with confidence. It was my first time being dropped in the middle of the ocean. My feet couldn't touch the ground, and the wind pushed me sideways, but I worked hard, thinking that I would never swim in the ocean again."

Additionally, the actor addressed another detail that caught fans' attention—his noticeably darker complexion in certain scenes. He explained that he wore a dark shade of foundation to match the sun-tanned appearance of a Jeju islander. He also revealed to have gained 5 kg for the role.

"I remember that the makeup team painted a very dark foundation from face to toe in this work. All the places where you can see the flesh are made darker and darker. I've lived in Jeju for a long time, so I tried to create a sunburned appearance. I also gained weight a lot. But sometimes it looks more thin than I thought, but when I look at the face, it looks a little slim. I gained about 4~5kg."

Expand Tweet

Park Bo-gum also credited his co-stars for helping him shape Gwan-sik’s journey, sharing that he learned a lot by observing their interpretations.

Looking ahead, he mentioned that his perspective on acting has broadened over the years. Since his time in the military, he has developed an interest in exploring a wider range of roles including action. While he is known for his heartfelt performances, he is eager to take on new challenges that push him out of his comfort zone.

As When Life Gives You Tangerines continues to gain global recognition, Park Bo-gum hopes that its emotional depth and meaningful message will leave a lasting impact on audiences.

