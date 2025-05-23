“How serious are we talking here?”- Fans in a frenzy as Park Bo-gum reveals his love at first sight for i-dle's Minnie 2 years ago 

Actor and singer Park Bo-gum revealed falling in love with i-dle’s Minnie two years ago, sending the internet into a meltdown with the sudden confession. Notably, the K-pop girl group i-dle was featured on The Seasons: Cantabile of Park Bo Gum, on May 23, 2025.

During the latest episode of the KBS 2TV musical talk show, the band members talked about the difficulties they faced as they rebranded themselves as i-dle (formerly (G)I-DLE). They also discussed their music production process, among other things.

Park Bo-gum recalled the time when he performed the Coco OST Remember Me with Minnie and Hanni (NewJeans) at Music Bank in Mexico in 2023. He confessed that he fell in love with the Thai singer at first sight, surprising the audience as well as fans online.

"I fell in love with Minnie that day,” he said.

As the news spread across the internet, fans could not hold back their excitement. They turned to X to voice their thoughts about this confession, with many of them pairing Minnie with Park Bo-gum.

"What is he trying to get by saying that? How serious are we talking here?" a fan said.

"So are we just not gonna talk about the fact that Park Bogum just said he's in love with Minnie and he fell in love with her two years ago that too at first sight? And he said this In front of Minnie, Idle and FANS this guy is crazyyy!!!" a fan added.

"I can’t blame him for shooting his shot," a netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans resonated with Park Bo-gum swooning over Minnie's visuals during the Music Bank performance.

"Exactly like this is headlines worthy confession from one of thee actors of the sector like that is crazy!! so well deserved by our girl btw, she is That girl," a user stated.

"Trust me after seeing this I directly went back to check Minnie n park bogum's performance n y isn't this post getting a hype like he actually confessed in falling at the first sight," a fan commented.

"Park Bogum saying he fell for Minnie at first sight during this performance. I don’t blame him, she look otherworldly. Siren voice fr," a user said.

About Park Bo-gum’s The Seasons starring i-dle following rebranding and recent music releases

The Seasons: Cantabile of Park Bo Gum, dropped the recent episode on May 23, 2025, featuring four different musical acts. It showcased the timelessness of music as an art through songs by artists from different generations.

The guests included K-pop group i-dle members Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and Shuhua, EXO vocalist Baekhyun, Sanmanhan, and the band Daybreak. As per Newsen, Park Bo-gum reportedly did extensive research about each act's discography, giving an all-round experience to the audience while showing friendly attributes as the host.

In particular, i-dle made headlines and gained netizens' attention as they recently rebranded themselves from (G)I-DLE. The group celebrated their 7th debut anniversary on May 2, 2025 and transitioned into a new era with the new name ‘i-dle’. They dropped their eighth album, We Are, with the title track Good Thing, on May 19, 2025.

The group also showcased the live performance of Good Thing on The Seasons. On May 2, 2025, i-dle also dropped the album We are i-dle, re-releasing nine popular tracks from their previous albums as new versions, including LATATA, Senorita, HANN, HWAA, Oh my god, and more.

Meanwhile, We are i-dle and We are are available on major music platforms for streaming.

