"This is so wholesome" — Fans rejoice as Love in the Moonlight cast reunites on 'The Seasons: Park Bo-gum’s Cantabile'

Love in the Moonlight cast Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, and Kwak Dong-yeon reunited on The Seasons. On March 14, The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile aired the first episode where the Encounter star takes the stage as the new official MC.

For this episode, his former co-stars Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, and Kwak Dong-yeon surprised him with an unexpected performance of Popcorn, originally sung by EXO's D.O. This performance came after Park Bo-gum's question about his friends' perception of him. As the three actors started singing Popcorn, he seemingly teared up.

Watching this, fans and viewers who have enjoyed the 2026 romance period drama were surprised by the cast members' reunion on the show. Furthermore, all four actors also performed Violet Fragrance, an original soundtrack from Reply 1988. Fans could not hold back their excitement and celebrated this moment on X.

"This is so wholesome," a fan said.

More fans shared:

"I never thought I’d see ‘love in the moonlight cast’ in 2025 damnnnnnn this drama was one of the ones I actually chased wowwww," a fan added.

"This is one of the best cast EVER. The chemestry, the friendship, the way they took care of little Yoojung back in 2016. I hope they keep their friendship forever. That's one of the reasons Love in the moonlight was such a good drama," a user stated.

Fans were delighted to see the Love in the Moonlight cast reunite and perform on stage together.

"Everytime I see bogum being happy like this i just smile instantly. i hope their friendship lasts for a long time," a netizen commented.

"9 years had passed since LITM era but this squad never stopped meeting each other and bonding since then," another netizen commented.

"Please they are so cute, the way bogum was surprised by the sudden change when dongyeon started singing and looks like he almost burst into tears when they were thanking him. big thank you to yoojung for choosing this song," a user reacted.

Fans of EXO's D.O. were also elated to hear the actors sing his song Popcorn.

"Bogum looked back like he was expecting kyungsoo to come out XJHSWISHZK," a user mentioned.

"Kyungsoo both he, himself and his song always get a feature in any of The Seasons' episode even with different host. That's how relevant Kyungsoo y'all," a fan wrote.

"To make Bogum this happy , touched,teary as his friends sing Popcorn, idk there's anything more that makes a artist successful other than his art fulfilling its purpose , Kyungsoo you did it bub," a fan stated.

The Seasons: Park Bo-gum's Cantabile episode 1 featuring SEVENTEEN’s HxW, Sunwoojunga, and more

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum took over KBS2's popular Korean music talk show, The Seasons. The show is hosted by a rotating lineup of celebrities who lead the show as the MCs for a certain period of time and pass the baton to the next MC. This time, The Record of Youth actor will lead on The Seasons: Park Bo-gum’s Cantabile.

On March 14, 2025, the first episode featured Love in the Moonlight actors Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, and Kwak Dong-yeon. The episode also featured SEVENTEEN’s unit HxW (Hoshi and Woozi), who performed their debut songs 96ers, STUPID IDIOT, and Bang Ye-dam’s Wayo.

The host joined HxW in performing SEVENTEEN's Candy. South Korean singer Sunwoojunga performed her popular OST Beyond My Dreams from Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Furthermore, singer Jung Joon-il and pianist Roh Young-sim also showcased their performances. Additionally, Lee Young-ji, the MC of the previous season, was spotted in the crowd to support Park Bo-gum on his new journey. Lee Young-ji appeared briefly on the stage to show her dance moves on aespa's Supernova.

The Seasons: Park Bo-gum’s Cantabile episode 2 is scheduled to be aired on Friday, March 21, 2025, on KBS2.

