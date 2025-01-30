"The real definition of every small girl fantasy"— Fans react as NCT's Mark gifts Lee Young-ji a $10K Rolex following collaboration

NCT's Mark is all over social media for his expensive gift to South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji. On January 29, 2025, Lee Young-ji took to Instagram to reveal that Mark had given her a Rolex watch as a token of appreciation for being a part of his song Fraktsiya, released on December 16, 2024.

The Rolex, which is reportedly estimated to cost approximately $10K, surprised fans. Many took to social media to share their thoughts about the NCT 127 member. Given that the watch was expensive, fans praised the K-pop idol for appreciating the fellow artists he worked with in the industry.

Furthermore, fans referred to a popular lyric from Lee Young-ji's song Small Girl featuring EXO’s D.O. to describe Mark's gesture.

"He is the real definition of every small girl fantasy…," a fan said.

"Given all the royalties he has, he can afford it. But just because a person can doesn't automatically a person will.. So, Mark giving Youngji such an expensive gift shows how generous he is and how appreciative he is of Youngji giving him time. Time is such a precious gift," a user reacted

"mark is really thoughtful and appreciative of people he works with. he’s known for being humble and hardworking so seeing him express gratitude in such a grand way is both surprising and endearing. it’s not every day that an idol casually gifts a rolex," another fan added

Netizens mentioned how Lee Young-ji had been a fan of NCT and Mark and that she subscribed to his bubble, the fan club. They were happy to see her receive a gift from her favorite idol.

"From mentioning that she subscribed to Mark’s bbl and now featured in his song and even got a Rolex… what a successful fangirl," a netizen mentioned.

"Mark really values everyone who works with him in today’s time in the industry, it’s a pleasure to work with someone as successful as mark already but mark thinks the same with the people he is working with as well. he’s truly one of the most humble person i know," a fan added

"Mark gifting youngji a $10,218 rolex watch as a thank you for featuring on his song???!! he really don’t care by how much a thing cost when he is showing generosity to someone. you really are one of a kind mark!!," a user stated.

NCT fans further made playful comments about Mark's gift for Lee Young-ji.

"Next time they act poor on contents im gonna get so pissed," a fan commented.

"If we were friends i would have just send him my bills ngl..., " a user said.

How did Lee Young-ji receive a Rolex from NCT’s Mark?

Mark Lee, aka Mark of NCT, released his solo track Fraktsiya, featuring Lee Young-ji, on December 16, 2024. The song's lyrics have garnered much appreciation from listeners, and the singers' fans were excited about the track. This is because Lee Young-ji is known to be a fan of the SM Entertainment boy group NCT and has revealed her bias to be Mark on several occasions.

On January 29, 2025, Lee Young-ji shared pictures from her performance with Mark on her Instagram. In the first image, she is holding a Rolex while Mark is posing beside her. She revealed that Mark wanted to give her something and asked her multiple times, but she refused.

However, one day, she jokingly said she wanted a Porsche, and instead of the luxurious car, the NCT Dream member gave her a Rolex watch. In the caption, she wrote,

“He kept asking if I liked it, saying I could be honest if I didn’t. At that point, I just sat down and cried (exaggeration, but you get it). I told him I’d wear it until retirement, but he told me not to be dramatic and said I was too kind. Since he didn’t believe me, I’ll make sure to wear it into my grave and show him myself.”

In other news, the NCT member was spotted attending the 2025 Australian Open Men's and Women's Final match alongside Sana of TWICE, Liam Hemsworth, and Jackie Chan.

Meanwhile, Lee Young-ji dropped her latest solo song, Trouble, featuring Christopher, on September 27, 2024.

