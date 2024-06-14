NCT Dream's Jaemin to hold his first photo exhibition 'NARCISSISM' in Seoul

On June 13, SM Entertainment announced that NCT Dream's Jaemin will hold his first photography exhibition, “NARCISSISM - JAEMIN 1st EXHIBITION,” on June 29. This exhibition will mark Na Jaemin's debut as a photographer, creating a huge buzz among NCT fans online.

Following the theme of narcissism, the Hot Sauce singer will showcase self-portraits of himself along with other types of photographs featuring other NCT Dream members and abstract images, including landscapes. Jaemin began taking pictures in 2018, and this exhibition will tell the candid stories the ISTJ singer has experienced from his surroundings.

Fans will get an opportunity to witness his vision through his lens as the exhibition promises to showcase photographs captured by Jaemin in the past eight years. Moreover, he has collaborated with a contemporary photographer whose works that follow the theme of narcissism will also be displayed at the exhibition.

More about NCT Dream's Jaemin's first photography exhibition ‘NARCISSISM’ in Seoul

NCT Dream member Jaemin is gearing up for his upcoming photo exhibition, NARCISSISM, and to promote this, SM Entertainment has established new social media pages to focus on the update of the event. On June 13, two official posters of the exhibition were unveiled through its official X page, @na_arcissism_.

According to the posters, the exhibition will be held at the Centre for Contemporary Cultural Studies, Hannam, in Daesagwan-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The exhibition is scheduled to take place for three weeks, from Saturday, June 29, to Friday, July 19, 2024. The exhibition will be open from 7 a.m. KST to 9 p.m. KST.

Collaborative beverages and different kinds of merchandise will be available for the attendees. A clip of the photobook illustrating pictures taken by Jaemin was also shared, and attendees may also purchase the photobook at the venue. Tickets for the NARCISSISM - JAEMIN 1st EXHIBITION will go live for purchase on the Musinsa app on Friday, June 21, 2024.

NCT Dream’s Jaemin opened up about his passion for photography and upcoming exhibition

On January 22, 2024, Jaemin opened up about his passion for photography and what fans could expect from the exhibition in an interview with Esquire Korea. The Ridin’ singer made his debut as a member of NCT’s unit, NCT Dream, on August 25, 2016.

He wished to showcase such moments to the fans, who would be able to reminisce about their rookie days as well as their growth in the last eight years.

He stated,

“I'm curious about how people view my photos themselves, but what I'm most looking forward to in my solo exhibition is 'empathy.' Just like the feeling I got when looking through the camera memory card folder, I want Czennies (NCT Dream's fandom name) who came to see the exhibition to be able to recall specific moments they had with us.”

New fans of the group will also be able to learn more through the exhibition.

He added,

“On the other hand, those who have only recently liked us will find it interesting and think, ‘There was a time like this.””

Jaemin, along with the group, is currently on his third world tour called THE DREAM SHOW 3. They are gearing up for their upcoming concert in Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Asia World Arena on June 15 and 16, 2024.