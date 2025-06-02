Good Boy Episodes 1 & 2 recap: Dong-ju’s charm tests Han-na’s patience as they reunite in Insung Police Department

Good Boy episodes 1 and 2, starring Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, Lee Sang-yi, Tae Won-seok, and Heo Seong-tae, were released on May 31 and June 1, 2025, respectively. This is an action comedy drama about former Olympic medalists turned police officers.

Ad

The police officers left behind their dreams to face reality as they investigated criminal cases. Park Bo-gum plays the role of boxer-turned-cop Yoon Dong-ju, and Kim So-hyun portrays Ji Han-na, a senior police officer who is a former sharpshooter.

In Good Boy episode 1, Ji Han-na is shown to be deployed at the Insung Police Department's evidence depository. Meanwhile, Yoon Dong-ju is demoted to the Insung Branch after beating up several colleagues who were caught committing corruption.

Ad

Trending

Yoon Dong-ju reunited with his first love, Ji Han-na, at the precinct. He still loves her and continues to display his feelings for her. Ji Han-na rejected him and asked him not to like her, and she did not seem to like his attention.

However, Yoon Dong-ju shows his affection for her through different actions. After getting attacked by some goons at her house, Ji Han-na took down a few while the rest fled the scene.

Ad

Yoon Dong-ju offered his help to Ji Han-na to keep her safe, but she profusely declined. In episode 2, Ji Han-na's house was located in a dark alley with no operating CCTV cameras. However, when she learned that Yoon Dong-ju got the streetlights fixed and set up CCTV, it brought a smile to her face.

Ad

Good Boy episodes 1-2 recap: Dong-ju caught golden bunny while Han-na turns in resignation

In Good Boy episode 1, Yoon Dong-ju and senior special recruit officer Go Man-sik (Heo Seong-tae) were assisting another Regional Intelligence Unit to catch a thug named Golden Bunny. However, Yoon Dong-ju and Go Man-sik lost Golden Bunny. They chewed up the commissioner for their failure.

Ad

Go Man-sik left Yoon Dong-ju for a stakeout to catch Golden Bunny's underlying. However, while Go Man-sik was away, Yoon Dong-ju witnessed a hit-and-run case. The perpetrator also attacked Yoon Dong-ju, hitting his back with the car, and fled.

It was revealed that Kim Jong-hyun (Lee Sang-yi), an audit and investigation officer, was Ji Han-na's ex-boyfriend. Later in Good Boy episode 1, Kim Jong-hyun found out that the customs officer, Lee Jin-su, was the victim of the hit-and-run case. Soon, Lee Jin-su passed away.

Ad

It is shown that Yoon Dong-ju had to quit boxing right after winning gold. He was accused of doping and taking narcotic painkillers. However, he proved himself and won the lawsuit, but could not return to the boxing national team.

Ad

By the end of Good Boy episode 1, Yoon Dong-ju received a tip and was lured in to catch Golden Bunny. He informed Go Man-sik and rushed to find the gangster. He knocked down several goons with his boxing skills and also caught the golden bunny.

Meanwhile, Ji Han-na was attacked by some mysterious men as she possessed Lee Jin-su's documents. Although Ji Han-na took down most of them, a few of the goons took away the document.

Ad

In episode 2 of Good Boy, Go Man-sik convinced the commissioner to form a Special Crime Investigation Team with special recruits Yoon Dong-ju, Ji Han-na, Kim Jong-hyun, and Shin Jae-hong (Tae Won-seok). Go Man-sik formed the team, and Kim Jong-hyun didn't want to join it.

Later, Ji Han-na, Shin Jae-hong, and Yoon Dong-ju found out that the commissioner was using them to rebuild Insung's Police Department's image. Ji Han-na handed in her resignation due to the commissioner's PR stunt using special recruits.

Ad

As Good Boy episode 2 progressed, Go Man-sik received another tip about the goons who stole Lee Jin-su's document from Ji Han-na's house. Go Man-sik and the team, including Kim Jong-hyun, rushed to catch the goons. Go Man-sik, Yoon Dong-ju, Shin Jae-hong, and Kim Jong-hyun failed to catch the goons.

Later, Lee Gyeong-il (Lee Jung-ha) was forced by Min Joo-young (Oh Jung-se) to confess to the hit-and-run case. Lee Gyeong-il is also a former boxer who is an addict and a friend of Yoon Dong-ju. Meanwhile, Min Joo-young is a customs officer and Lee Jin-su's colleague.

Ad

Ad

The goons who had the documents were planning to flee the country, but Min Joo-young ordered his underlings to kill them. Lee Gyeong-il would be a second-time offender if he got caught, and would end up serving 10 years in prison.

Min Joo-young used this to threaten him, and so Lee Gyeong-il confessed to the crime he did not commit. Yoon Dong-ju was shocked to see Lee Gyeong-il at the police station.

Ad

By the end of Good Boy episode 2, Yoon Dong-ju paid a visit to Lee Jin-su's funeral and recalled a man wearing a golden watch. This watch was worn by the driver of the hit-and-run case.

Yoon Dong-ju visited the customs office and checked each employee's hand, lower part of the face, and more, to find the criminal. Yoon Dong-ju successfully found Min Joo-young to be the man behind the case.

Meanwhile, Good Boy episodes 3 and 4 are set to be out on June 7 and 8, 2025, on JTBC and Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More