"A brand new certified loser"- Good Boy viewers declare Park Bo-gum's character over one-sided love for Kim So-hyun 

Park Bo-gum returns with his second drama Good Boy after When Life Gives Tangerines in 2025 and has broken the internet with his lover boy role, Yoon Dong-ju. Episode 1 of Good Boy, featuring Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, and more, was released on May 31, 2025.

Ad

Park Bo-gum plays the role of Yoon Dong-ju, an ex-boxer who was a gold medalist in his prime but is now a police officer. On the other hand, Kim So-hyun illustrates the character of Ji Han-na, a fierce sharpshooter who has quit the sport and now works as a police officer. Yoon Dong-ju and Ji Han-na are special recruits at the same precinct and have known each other from their trainee years.

Ad

Trending

Yoon Dong-ju has a one-sided crush on Ji Han-na and has showcased his adorable actions towards her. In particular, there is a scene where Ji Han-na kicks down her life-sized poster, which was made to promote the precinct, and Yoon Dong-ju goes behind her and puts it back up. Later, he is seen putting up a bandage on Ji Han-na's poster.

Fans took to social media to discuss Yoon Dong-ju's affection for Ji Han-na. Good Boy viewers found his personality irresistible and shared their thoughts about his lover boy energy on X.

Ad

"Oh Hello?! a brand new certified loser just dropped," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Guys another LOSER in love & it's just first episode. My boy always choose green flag characters," a user added.

"Yoon dong-ju, a certified gold medalist in loserism & downbadism too," a netizen mentioned.

Fans shared that they already loved Park Bo-gum's new character Yoon Dong-ju in Good Boy.

"Another loser in love. Another green flag character of his but in a different way. The chemistry between #ParkBoGum & #KimSoHyun is so good," a fan commented.

Ad

"And it's our fave boy aka Bogummy. I love this new hero/male lead. He is so straightforward and cute at the same time and then, when he starts fighting, he is so cool!" another fan commented.

"Ah, another one to add to the list, welcome to the loser-in-love club donju," a user reacted.

Ad

More fans shared their thoughts on Yoon Dong-ju's one-sided love for Ji Han-na.

"He's so whipped for her. It's so cute. Ep1 was so damn good. I feel like #GOODBOY might bring me out of my kdrama slump, lol," a netizen stated.

"Why he always looks like is deeply in love with his partner, god I wanna date him," another netizen said.

Ad

"Hanna not even blinking while shooting & then there’s Dongju who just fell in love with her again," a user mentioned.

What is Good Boy, starring Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun, all about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Good Boy is a new rom-com with action drama featuring When Life Gives You Tangerines actor Park Bo-gum and Serendipity’s Embrace actress Kim So-hyun. The drama follows the story of five former athletes: Yoon Dong-ju, Ji Han-na, Ko Man-sik (Heo Seong-tae), Kim Jong-hyun (Lee Sang-yi), and Shin Jae-hong (Tae Won-seok).

They had to quit their passion due to different reasons and join the police forces through a special enlistment process. With different skills and capabilities, they come together to form the “Olympic Avengers” of the police forces, aiming to make the city crime-free.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Good Boy is written by Lee Dae-il, who has shown his work in Bring it On, Ghost! and Chief of Staff. Notably, director Shim Na-yeon, who has worked on shows like The Good Bad Mother and Beyond Evil, has directed the Park Bo-gum starrer Good Boy.

Meanwhile, Good Boy airs two episodes every week on JTBC and streams on the OTT platform Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More