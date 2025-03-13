NMIXX collaborates with Indian choreographer Paramdeep Singh for latest single High Horse from upcoming album, 'Fe304: Forward'

NMIXX's new song, High Horse, features choreography by Indian choreographer Paramdeep Singh. On March 4, 2025, the JYP Entertainment girl group released the performance video on their YouTube channel, earning praise from fans who are excited for their upcoming album, Fe304: Forward.

Ad

This collaboration is special for Indian fans, as Paramdeep Singh, along with his assistants Vikas Pandey and Vikas Sain, created the captivating dance moves for High Horse.

“From creating the hook step effortlessly to piecing together the entire choreography in just 3-4 days, this experience has been nothing short of amazing!” the choreographer said in a statement.

Additionally, Paramdeep Singh infused traditional Indian elements in modern K-pop for this particular routine, promising to mesmerize fans across the globe.

Ad

Trending

He further added,

"Fans in India can expect a fresh and exhilarating dance routine that’s a blend of traditional Indian elements and modern K-pop vibes. We're confident that the energy and passion we’ve put into this choreography will captivate audiences both in Korea and around the world.”

Ad

NMIXX’s upcoming 4th EP Fe304: Forward: Concept, tracklist, and more

NMIXX, the six-member girl band including Haewon, Lily, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin are set to drop their album Fe304: Forward on Monday, March 17, 2025. Previously, the singers were seen delving deeper into the album in the commentary videos on their official Instagram.

With this album, the K-pop girl group is gearing up to move to their new journey to MIXXTOPIA. The girls will transform into a more mature version of themselves through the upcoming release showcasing a relaxing side different from their previous work.

Ad

Ad

The group plans to take their fans on an adventurous ride through the MMU ship which will eventually land them in NMIXX’s universe known as MIXXTOPIA. On March 4, 2025, the group unveiled a one minute and fifteen seconds long clip depicting the vision of the MMU ship creating much anticipation among fans.

In a statement, they said,

"With this new album, we will show a different, relaxed, and mature charm compared to our previous appearance. This time, we have newly completed the ship MMU to go to MIXXTOPIA, and we will definitely succeed in the journey we have long wished for, so please look forward to it.”

Ad

Through this journey, NMIXX encourages their fans to break stereotypes as they face their fears and limitations head on while also going against the grain. Furthermore, the girl group intends to bring to millions of fans who are on the same path through their strong version and to continue to empower them through their music.

Ad

On March 13, the DICE singers also unveiled the original highlight medley of the album ahead of the release, giving glimpses of what it would sound like. On March 1, 2025, they revealed the album tracklist with six songs, including the titular tune KNOW ABOUT ME, Slingshot, Golden Recipe, Papillon, Ocean, and the pre-release song High Horse.

Besides this, on February 24, 2025, the group unveiled six solo concept videos titled Fe304: Forward the Departure of Dawn Visual Film on their official social media page, highlighting each member's charms.

Ad

Meanwhile, NMIXX’s 4th mini album Fe304: Forward is scheduled to be released on Monday March 17, 2025, on major music platforms across the world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback