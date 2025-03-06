“So disrespectful” — Fans outraged as NMIXX’s Kyujin is reported to have recorded her Leemujin Service episode alone amid ongoing IBN100 vs. KBS feud

On March 6, 2025, Daily Sports reported that Lee Mu-jin did not appear for the filming of KBS’ YouTube show Leemujin Service. Fans were furious after learning that NMIXX's Kyunjin reportedly had to film her episode alone due to the broadcast company and Lee Mu-jin's ongoing feud.

Leemujin Service is a talk show and live music web program hosted by the South Korean singer-songwriter Lee Mu-jin. The show has been airing since February 22, 2022. The show provides artists with a unique platform to deliver live performances and engage in deep conversations about their musical journeys.

The announcement of Kyujin's solo appearance elicited mixed reactions from fans.

"Tthe way they let her continue with the sched. Which dumb*ss is in charge of this because the audacity to ask your guest to host is so disrespectful they better have a damn good reason why they didn't reschedule this when they know that the host isnt gonna show up," one fan wrote on X.

A fan reacted to the ongoing situation (Image via X/@amarycanqueen)

Some fans drew parallels to previous appearances by NMIXX members on the show, noting that the program traditionally features solo performances.

"I’m sure she sang well! Just curious now, what will the episode’s name will be? Still Lee Mujin Service even though he’s not there?" a fan wrote.

"How come they still let her recorded when there's no Lee mujin, I feel bad for her. But even though I know kyujin will ate that cover alr," another fan wrote.

"Whatever happens we will continue to support Jang Kyujin Service. Our one and only maknace," another fan added.

Fans also noted that due to KBS' feud with Lee Mu-jin, NMIXX's Kyunjin suffered unnecessary repercussions.

"Why does Kyujin have to feel impact from MC Mong, SM, KBS feud. Why does it have to be like that? Kyujin doesn't know, she just wants to sing and give best performance but conflict that went nowhere came to ruin things. Poor Kyujin, everyone please give support," a fan remarked.

"Pissing me off bcs this tradition of lmj service and nmixx being ruined bcs of his company. also why should he lose his job bcs of something not involving him? this is seriously stupid and i feel so bad for kyujin that this most likely ruined her experience," another fan stated.

"This episode may probably be called Jang Kyujin Service," another fan said.

What is the ongoing dispute between IBN100 and KBS?

Things got even messier with the feud between IBN100 and KBS. It all blew up when EXO's Xiumin, who is with IBN100, supposedly got banned from KBS' Music Bank on March 4, 2025, as reported by Daily Sports.

Xiumin and his agency claimed that the broadcast company was blacklisting him because of an alleged old beef with his old agency, SM Entertainment.

"Recently, KBS unofficially relayed their position that it is impossible for Xiumin to appear on programs with SM Entertainment singers, such as KBS2’s ‘Music Bank.'hThe public broadcasting company blocked the meeting between artists and fans through broadcasting not because of music or any other reason, but because of vested interests with a specific agency," the statement read.

However, the broadcast company refuted these claims, labeling them as "not true."

"The claim that KBS relayed their position that Xiumin would not be able to appear on ‘Music Bank’ is not true. 'Music Bank’ is continuously communicating with Xiumin’s agency," the broadcast company stated.

To make matters worse, MC Mong, a veteran rapper and head of IBN100, publicly condemned SM Entertainment's alleged influence over KBS' programming decisions during the squabble. He accused SM Entertainment of unethical practices, suggesting that the company's actions were more severe than school violence.

Amidst this dispute, Lee Mu-jin's role as the host of Leemujin Service placed him in a delicate position. While he has not publicly commented on the feud, the situation underscores the challenges artists and hosts face when there are disagreements inside entertainment companies.

