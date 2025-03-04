From Oh Na-ra's Villain's Everywhere to Ok Taec-yeon's The First Night with the Duke - KBS reveals a revamped lineup for 2025 K-dramas

South Korean broadcast channel KBS revealed a revamped lineup for its K-dramas to be released in 2025. The lineup includes Oh Na-ra's Villains Everywhere, Ok Taec-yeon's The First Night with the Duke, and also Ma Dong-seok and Park Hyung-sik-starrer Twelve, among others.

The lineup was revealed on March 4, 2025, and it also includes variety shows led by Kang Ho-dong, Park Bo-gum, and Lee Min-jung. The lineup marks a stunning variety of dramas in celebration of the channel's 52nd-anniversary celebration this year.

KBS announces a revamped lineup of K-dramas to be released in 2025

1) Villains Everywhere

Cast: Oh Na-ra, So Yoo-jin, and Choi Ye-na

Release Date: March 19

Villains Everywhere aka Villain's Country is a comedy-drama about the warm and comic lives of the middle-aged K-sisters, their husbands, and their children. They lead a life of whimsy and secrets to keep up their appearances.

2) 24 Hour Fitness Club

Cast: Jung Eun-ji and Lee Jun-young

Release Date: April 30

24 Hour Fitness Club is a comedy-drama about Do Hyeon-jung, a 'health freak' gym manager running a 24-hour gym. Then comes Lee Mi Ran, a planning and development manager at a travel agency.

3) The First Night with the Duke

Cast: Seohyun and Ok Taec-yeon

Release Date: June 2025

The First Night with the Duke is based on a romance webtoon of the same name by Hwang Do Tol. It follows the story of a supporting character in a romance novel who spends a night with the main lead of the novel. A modern-day university student finds herself transported to the story of her favorite historical romance novel. Her attempts to reunite the male and female lead of the story fail as the male lead is attracted to her.

4) Twelve

Park Hyung-sik, Seo In-guk and Ma Dong-seok to star in KBS' fantasy drama 'Twelve' (Images via Instagram.com/@pha1116, @seo_cccc and @donlee)

Cast: Ma Dong-seok, Park Hyung-sik, Seo In-guk, Sung Dong-il, and Lee Joo-bin.

Release Date: August 2025

Twelve is a fantasy action drama inspired by the 12 zodiac signs of the East. It tells the story of 12 angels who inhabit the Earth in a human form to protect the humans. The story will show these 12 angels battling against evil forces to stop them from accessing and unleashing sealed powers.

5) Good Day Eun-soo

Lee Young-ae and Kim Young-kwang in a still from KBS Drama 'Good Day Eun-soo' (Image via Instagram.com/@leeyoungae0824)

Cast: Lee Young-ae, Kim Young-kwangn and Park Yong-woo

Release Date: October 2025

Good Day Eun-soo follows an unlikely relationship formed between Kang Eun-soo, a parent, and Lee Kyung, an art teacher. Both of them lead double lives as they deal with selling drugs. A narcotics detective is hot on their heels to uncover the truth behind the bag. This drama marks actress Lee Young-ae's return to the small screen after 26 years.

The revamped KBS K-drama lineup comes from a decision taken after wanting to attract young viewers. The earlier fixed schedule of releasing dramas on Wednesday and Thursday was changed to a flexible approach of releasing them across other days of the week.

The prime time slot will also change following the changing habits of their consumers. According to SpotvNews, a KBS official said, "This is a diverse schedule that adds the fun of ‘choosing’ younger and more diverse content to suit your taste."

