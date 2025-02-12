"Better be BL"- Fans thrilled as Netflix drops first look at Ok Taecyeon's bromance series 'Soul Mate', confirms August 2025 release

K-pop group 2PM's member Ok Taecyeon was recently in the news after photos with his girlfriend went viral. Now, he is once again in the news, but for his new work project this time. On February 12, 2025, Netflix Japan announced a lineup of Japanese dramas and movies that will be released in 2025.

Ok Taecyeon's upcoming drama, Soul Mate, will be released on Netflix Japan this year. Upon the announcement, fans had a range of reactions to share. Here's what one user wrote:

"Better be bl netflix"

The short teaser of Soul Mate shows the two leads across various landscapes. The characters go through a range of adventures and emotions as they navigate life together. More users commented on the news:

"I just know I'm going to be so proud of his performance and telling everyone I know irl to watch 🥹🥹🥹" a user wrote

"im actually looking forward to this ngl" a fan wrote

this is the one i'm most excited for!!!!!!!!!!!! august still seems so far away though" a fan replied

Ok Taecyeon was recently seen in the movie Le Grande Maison Paris alongside Japanese actor Takuya Kimura as pastry chef Rick Yuan. Soul Mate marks the singer and actor's first venture in a rumored BL (boy love) story.

"August is so far away 😭 I need this now" another fan replied

"THE taecyeon in a BL? omfg" a fan commented

"Still in shocked to see taecyeon in a bl" a user wrote

All you need to know about Soul Mate starring Ok Taecyeon and Hayato Isomura

Soul Mate was first announced by Netflix Japan in June 2024. The drama stars Hayato Isomura and Ok Taecyeon in the lead. It follows Ryu Narutaki (played by Hayato Isomura), who leaves Japan after an unfortunate incident with a close friend.

He meets Johan Hwang (played by Ok Taecyeon), who saves him from the trouble. The story spans a decade and follows the two men as they navigate love, life, loss, and everything in between.

Back when the drama was first announced, the cast and the director spoke about their experience with the drama. Isomura said that he found the story to be "sad and bitter," but he was also "moved by the love story." Taeyeon mentioned that he was impressed by the "pain at the root of Johan's character." He also learned boxing and lost weight to prepare for the role.

Director Shunki Hashizume said that he had the idea for Soul Mate during his conversation with producer Ota Dai. A painter's quote he found in a museum in Kanagawa, "When I look at something, I need someone to sit next to me and look at it with me." served as an inspiration for the story when he was working on the script.

The drama is filmed across Berlin, Seoul, and Tokyo. Soul Mate is slated to release on Netflix sometime in August 2025.

