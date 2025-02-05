On February 5, 2025, the internet was abuzz with the news of 2PM member Ok Taecyeon's reported engagement to his non-celebrity girlfriend. The singer allegedly proposed to his girlfriend in Paris by getting down on one knee. Photos of the rumored proposal featuring the couple and a close-up shot of the diamond ring went viral across social media.

In several photos, the face of Ok Taecyeon's girlfriend is blurred or hidden to maintain the couple's privacy. The alleged proposal seems to have taken place near the Eiffel Tower.

Addressing rumors of the engagement, Ok Taecyeon's agency 51K released a statement shortly after the images started doing the rounds on social media. They told News 1:

"Those photos are not a part of a marriage proposal. The photos were taken last year on his girlfriend's birthday. Unfortunately, the photos were leaked and spread across online communities. He will get married when the time is right. Until then, he is seeing his girlfriend as usual, but there are no immediate plans for marriage."

The photos of the proposal, which were reportedly clicked by a French photographer, show the couple dressed in all-black outfits. Taecyeon is seen smiling in the photos as the proposal takes place.

Taecyeon and his partner have been together for over 5 years

Ok Taecyeon confirmed his relationship with his non-celebrity girlfriend back in 2020. Since then, the couple has been spotted in public several times.

Ok Taecyeon is popularly known as a member of the K-pop idol group 2PM. He debuted with the group in 2008 and has been actively releasing chart-topping numbers. He also ventured into acting with dramas like Who Are You, Save Me, and Hey Ghost, Let's Fight. His antagonist role in the Song Joong-ki-led Vincenzo earned him great recognition.

After the 2024 fantasy romance comedy drama Heartbeat, Ok Taecyeon has taken a break from the small screen. He recently appeared in the Japanese film Le Grand Maison Paris alongside actor Takuya Kimura. In the film, he earned applause for his role as the Korean-Canadian pastry chef Rick Yuan.

In other news, He is also reportedly slated to star in the upcoming horror-action drama Taerung Zombie Village. He will also star in a lead role opposite Japanese actor Isomura Hayato in the drama Soulmate, reportedly set to release on Netflix.

