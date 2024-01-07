South Korean actor Ok Taecyeon from Vincenzo shared a vlog on his official YouTube channel where he was seen drinking from a Starbucks cup. It resulted in backlash from K-pop fans, urging the actor to delete the aforementioned vlog.

Starbucks is currently facing global criticism as the brand has declared its misalignment with Workers United who openly support Palestine amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Soon after, 2PM's Ok Taecyeon deleted his vlog from YouTube, resulting a positive response from fans who believe that being a public figure is indeed challenging, and public figures are constantly under scrutiny from the public.

Fans elated as Ok Taecyeon deletes the vlog featuring Starbucks

K-pop idols have recently come under fire for endorsing brands such as Starbucks McDonald's and others accused of allegedly supporting the Israeli cause amid the ongoing Middle East crisis.

The international coffee beverage brand has been consistently facing backlash worldwide, as they filed a lawsuit against Workers United in the feudal court.

Workers United shared a post expressing their open solidarity with Palestine in the Middle East crisis. In response, Starbucks sued Workers United for alleged trademark infringement as the latter issued the post under the brand's name on their social media account.

Subsequently, Workers United retaliated, accusing the brand of defaming them and allegedly claiming that the beverage brand supports terrorist acts against Palestine.

In response, the brand distanced itself from Workers United, stating they do not support terrorism, hate, and violence expressing disagreement with Workers United's stance on supporting Palestine.

Soon, people worldwide accused the beverage brand of allegedly supporting Israel in the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, leading to a global boycott against the brand.

As Vincenzo actor Ok Taecyeon shared a vlog with fellow group member Jun.K, fans noticed that the former was drinking from a Starbucks cup.

They urged him to edit out the part where he was drinking the brand while others suggested that the actor should not associate himself with a brand that allegedly supports Israel.

Subsequently, the idol deleted his vlog featuring the coffee, evoking a positive response from fans who were elated that Taecyeon paid heed to their requests and removed the controversial blog.

Fans took to social media, expressing that no one should attack him as he has already deleted the blog and urged others to stop bullying him on social media.

Fans are reacting as Vincenzo actor Ok Taecyeon deletes his vlog featuring the international beverage brand.

Ok Taecyeon was last seen in dramas including Heartbeat and Blind. He is set to make his drama comeback with Taereung Zombie Village in 2024.