"MY BBANGTORI" — Fans react as Show! MusicCore MCs, THE BOYZ' Younghoon, NMIXX's Sullyoon, and Jungha, are reported to step down from their roles

On Friday, February 7, the South Korean media outlet Daily Sports reported that THE BOYZ's Younghoon, NMIXX's Sullyoon, and actor Jungha will be stepping down from their roles as MCs at the weekly music show Show! MusicCore. The three MCs worked as the 23rd set of MCs of the broadcasting program, having started their roles in November 2023.

NMIXX's Sullyoon was also part of the 22nd batch of Show! MusicCore's MCs, where she worked alongside NCT's Jungwoo and Stray Kids' Lee Know. These three served as the show's MCs between April and November 2023. Given that many fans and netizens loved watching them host the show, many were saddened by the news of their reported departure.

Many fans commented about how they'd miss the trio, who were often referred to as "BBANGTORI," which was the three MCs' introductory line during the show. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"MY BBANGTORI," wrote a fan.

"I will miss Saturdays with Younghoon and the Bbangtori trio so much!!!" said a fan.

"they’re really taking bbangtori away from me," added another fan.

"nooo, its over already?" commented a netizen.

Several fans expressed their sadness at this departure, talking about how they would miss the trio of THE BOYZ's Younghoon, NMIXX's Sullyoon, and actor Jungha hosting Show! MusicCore together.

"this was such a good trio," stated a fan.

"Bbangtori has stopped MCing? Oh no, Bbangtori please continue MCing again, I want to see you guys every Saturday," added a user.

"Bbangtori, the most adorable mc ever , I’ll miss their funny tiktoks and younghoon’s never ending pranks on Sullyoon and Jungha," said another user.

"bbangtori chemistry was so comfortable i don't think they will find any artists as comfortable as them i will miss them sm ):," commented a netizen.

All you need to know about the recent activities of THE BOYZ' Junghoon, NMIXX's Sullyoon, and actor Jungha

THE BOYZ's Younghoon is a South Korean singer, actor, and lyricist, who debuted under Cre.Ke Entertainment in 2017. He stands as the lead vocalist of THE BOYZ. He then made his acting debut in 2020 with the web drama, Love Revolution.

In 2021, Cre.Ke Entertainment merged with PlayM Entertainment and the collaborative agency is now referred to as IST Entertainment. However, following their contract expiration in 2024, all the members shifted to a new agency, ONE HUNDRED. THE BOYZ recently rolled out its ninth mini-album, TRIGGER, in October 2024, and is expected to make its comeback under the group's new agency in March 2025.

NMIXX's Sullyoon is a South Korean singer who debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2022. She's the lead vocalist and the visual of her group. Recently, she participated in the third mini-album released from NMIXX, Fe3O4: Stick Out, which was released in August 2024. Additionally, the group also confirmed that it is preparing for a new album comeback in March 2025.

Lee Jung-ha is a South Korean actor who started off with minor acting roles in K-drama series like Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, Run On, Nevertheless, etc. However, he gained a massive and worldwide recognition following his lead role in the 2023 K-drama series, Moving. More recently, he rolled out a comedy film with Lee Hye-ri titled Victory and also features in the action K-drama series, The Auditors.

Despite the news of three MCs stepping down from their roles, fans have been looking forward to each of the celebrities' future projects and activities.

