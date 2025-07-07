Good Boy: When will episodes 13 & 14 release and what to expect?

Good Boy, starring Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun, premiered episodes 11 and 12 on July 5 and 6, 2025, on Prime Video and JTBC. Good Boy is about a group of athletes turned special police officers. Despite lacking much power, this police team works to fight corruption in the city.

Ad

Park Bo-gum plays Yoon Dong-ju, a former Olympic gold medalist boxer who had to leave boxing and join the police due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Kim So-hyun portrays Ji Han-na, a former Olympic gold medal-winning sharpshooter who also left her sport and went through a special recruitment process to join the police.

On the other hand, Oh Jung-se stars as Min Ju-yeong, a customs officer who seems like an ordinary worker, but at night, becomes a powerful figure running shady businesses in the city. In Good Boy, Ji Han-na joins Yoon Dong-ju in the fight against evil in Insung.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Good Boy episodes 13 and 14 are set to be released on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, 2025, at 10:40 pm KST on JTBC and later on Amazon Prime Video. Fans may look forward to whether Yoon Dong-ju will recover from the injuries he sustained in the previous episode.

Additionally, what Ji Han-na would do after seeing Yoon Dong-ju’s condition also creates curiosity. Viewers may also anticipate how Yoon Dong-ju will clear his name for being charged as a knife attacker.

Ad

Good Boy episode 12 recap: What is Yoon Dong-ju’s punch-drunk syndrome?

Yoon Dong-ju is known as one of the best boxers and has suffered several injuries. During one of his matches as a national team player, he was hit in the head near his eye. The injuries cause him headaches and dizziness.

However, if Yoon Dong-ju keeps receiving head injuries, his optic nerve could be damaged, potentially leading to blindness. In episode 12 of Good Boy, Yoon Dong-ju showed signs of punch-drunk syndrome but chose to keep it to himself. Despite Ji Han-na asking about his health, he refused to open up.

Ad

Ad

When Oh Jung-gu found and beat up Yoon Dong-ju, he revealed that he was aware of how Dong-ju was supposed to pay Lee Gyeong-il's medical bills. However, now he ended up looking after Lee Gyeong-il's mother and nursing her at the hospital.

Oh Jung-gu revealed that he knew that after one of the matches, Yoon Dong-ju found out about punch-drunk syndrome and how it affects his eyes. Oh Jung-gu also stated that despite knowing why Yoon took those medications before the match, he did not help testify in his favor when he was accused of doping.

Ad

Ad

After hearing Oh Jung-gu’s words, Yoon Dong-ju became furious, as he used to be his coach back in the day. He tried to fight back but could not, and Oh Jung-gu won the fight. It is yet to be seen how Yoon Dong-ju will recover from the wounds that occurred during this fight and the stabbing incident.

Meanwhile, Good Boy episodes 13 and 14 are scheduled to be released in the coming Saturday and Sunday on JTBC and the OTT platform Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More