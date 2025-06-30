Good Boy episodes 9-10 recap: Dong-ju and Han-na discovers Jong-hyeon’s injury while he battles growing pain in silence

Good Boy, starring Park Bo-gum, Lee Sang-yi, and Kim So-hyun, released episodes 9 and 10 on June 28 and 29 on JTBC and Prime Video. Good Boy follows the story of former world champions turned cops fighting against evil in Insung City.

In episode 10 of Good Boy, Kim Jong-hyeon (Lee Sang-yi) was admitted to the hospital after getting shot. Yoon Dong-ju (Park Bo-gum) visited Kim Jong-hyeon's place to get some necessities. He found an X-ray that revealed his ankle fracture injury back in 2018. The same year, Kim Jong-hyeon lost the gold medal and got injured around his eye as the opponent's fencing sword hit him.

Yoon Dong-ju realized that Ji Han-na may know something about it since she dated Kim Jong-hyeon in the past. As Good Boy episode 10 progressed, Ji Han-na also happened to see the X-ray and recalled the incident. Kim Jong-hyeon fell while saving Ji Han-na and sprained his ankle. She was upset as he did not share this with her.

Kim Jong-hyeon did not tell Ji Han-na about his injury as he wanted to get back with her and not show her his pain. He further told her that he still felt the same but did not want to pressurize her. Go Man-sik informed Yoon Dong-ju that Kim Jong-hyeon's ankle fracture has worsened, and he might not be able to return to the field even if he after rehabilitation.

Good Boy ep 9-10 recap: Yoon Dong-ju & Kim Jong-hyeon save Ji Han-na from deadly incident

In Good Boy episode 9, Min Ju-yeong (Oh Jung-se) succeeded in stealing the drugs Yoon Dong-ju and his team took as evidence. After a showdown with Min Ju-yeong's goons, Ji Han-na hopped on the truck and managed to follow them. While Yoon Dong-ju saved Kim Jong-hyeon, he started looking for Ji Han-na.

They found out a truck's number, which Ji Han-na left as a hint for Yoon Dong-ju and Kim Jong-hyeon. They traced the number but learned it was fake. They could not follow it through CCTV till the end either, and lost the path midway. Yoon Dong-ju, Kim Jong-hyeon, and Go Man-sik met Gwang-se and learned that Min Ju-yeong was making a deal with smugglers in Japan.

He told them that he did not know much about Min Ju-yeong's drugs but stated that Golden Bunny might help them. As Good Boy episode 9 progressed, Yoon Dong-ju learned that Min Ju-yeong threatened Golden Bunny so that he would not reveal Min's business to anyone.

On the day of the deal, Ji Han-na learned that Leo knows something about the Russian Mafia group called Black Cat. However, after continuously following them, Ji Han-na was soon caught by Min Ju-yeong. He planned to kill her by caging her in a shipping container and drowning her in the ocean.

Yoon Dong-ju and the team used Golden Bunny's routes to locate the port where Min Ju-yeong might have taken the drugs. At the port, Ji Han-na asked Leo a question about her father and the Russian mafia's death back in 2008. Leo did not reveal anything, but it was shown that he was the one who shot Ji Han-na's father.

By the end of Good Boy episode 9, Ji Han-na had managed to steal a goon's phone and called 112 to seek help from Go Man-sik. With this, the team easily located her, and Yoon Dong-ju, along with Kim Jong-hyeon, rushed to rescue her.

After getting her out, Leo saw Kim Jong-hyeon and Ji Han-na. Leo shot the bullet, aiming at Ji Han-na, but Kim Jong-hyeon blocked it and saved her. He fell into the ocean, leaving Ji Han-na in shock.

In episode 10 of Good Boy, Min Ju-yeong made a deal with the Insung mayor and took away the case from Go Man-sik's team. He also closed his deal with the Japanese smugglers. After three months, Go Man-sik's special forces team was dissolved, and the officers were sent back to their original jobs.

Yoon Dong-ju stayed at Go Man-sik's place, and it was revealed that Go was the one who motivated Yoon Dong-ju to pursue boxing in high school. Go Man-sik was also the one who motivated Yoon Dong-ju to apply for the special cops recruitment.

As Good Boy episode 10 progressed, Min Ju-yeong quit his job as a customs officer. It was revealed that Kim Yeon-ah was aiding Min Ju-yeong as he promised her that he would find a person for her. Later, Min Ju-yeong met Yoon Dong-ju at the bank, where Yoon volunteered as a special officer.

Min Ju-yeong told him to give up and thanked him as he received a severance payment after retirement. Yoon Dong-ju asked him to treat him to a meal if he was thankful. They had lunch together, and Min Ju-yeong told him to give up on catching and hinted that the world moves around money.

By the end of Good Boy episode 10, Yoon Dong-ju met the late customs officer Lee Jin-su's son and promised him to catch all the bad people who took his father away from him. He recalled Min Ju-yeong's words and attacked all the new illegal businesses Min had helped his associates start in the city. He recognized them as they wore a golden watch given by Min Ju-yeong.

Yoon Dong-ju also made headlines as an anonymous tipper who helped close down illegal businesses. Meanwhile, Kim Jong-hyeon received a contract from his father to give his shares to his brother. However, after he saw the news and recognized Yoon Dong-ju, he decided not to sign the contract.

Go Man-sik and Shin Jae-hong also realized it was Yoon Dong-ju even when his face was covered. Go Man-sik had asked Yoon Dong-ju why he would not give up his job as a police officer. Yoon Dong-ju stated that his gold medal and his job as a cop were the proudest things about him. He said that he would not let anyone take it away from him.

It is yet to be seen what happens next on Good Boy. Fans may catch up on the JTBC drama every weekend on Prime Video.

