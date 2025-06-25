Head Over Heels episodes 1-2 recap: Park Seong-a falls hard and vows to save Bae Gyeon-u from a 21-day death countdown

Head Over Heels, starring Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo, dropped episodes 1 and 2 on June 23 and 24, 2025, on tvN and Prime Video. Head Over Heels depicts the story of a young girl, Park Seong-a, played by Cho Yi-hyun, who is a high school student by day and a shaman by night.

Park Seong-a dreams of attending college but struggles with studies due to her tight schedule as a shaman. She has several clients and is widely known as the Earth and Heaven Fairy, who hides her face partially to keep her identity hidden.

One night, Bae Gyeon-u, portrayed by Choo Young-woo, comes to Park Seong-a along with his grandmother as he is surrounded by misfortunes. Head Over Heels promises Park Seong-a’s journey of protecting Bae Gyeon-u from the tragic events coming his way.

In Head Over Heels episode 1, Park Seong-a falls in love with Bae Gyeon-u at first sight. Park Seong-a has been warned that whenever she sees a client coming upside down, it means that she will have to put her life at risk to help them.

She saw Bae Gyeon-u walking towards her upside down and had only 21 days to live, but she had already developed feelings for him. As he fits her ideal type, a handsome and kind man, she decides to save him. Park Seong-a even asks her mother to aid her, as she is aware she could not do it alone.

Head Over Heels episodes 1 & 2 recap: Park Seong-a saves Bae Gyeon-u from the fire ghost despite his past arson rumors

In Head Over Heels episode 1, Park Seong-a was surprised to see Bae Gyeon-u as his new classmate in school. Meanwhile, her friend and another classmate, Pyo Ji-ho (Cha Kang-yoon), is aware that she is a shaman.

Park Seong-a went to the Flower Master, as he is known for his amulets, and spent a large amount to get some for Bae Gyeon-u. That day, she saved Bae Gyeon-u from a restaurant board falling on him. However, she jumped into saving him and almost hurt herself, and so Bae Gyeon-u was not thankful for her gesture.

The next day, his grandmother visited her to get the amulets, but Park Seong-a suggested Bae Gyeon-u come and get them himself. Bae Gyeon-u came but lashed out at her for doing all of this for money and called her a con artist. He didn't need any of it, but only visited once because of his grandmother, Ok-soon. He left without the amulets.

By the end of Head Over Heels episode 1, Park Seong-a learned of a water ghost scaring away a fellow classmate. She went to the boys’ washroom to get rid of the water ghost, and Bae Gyeon-u entered the washroom. The water ghost attacked Bae Gyeon-u, leaving no choice for Park Seong-a but to leave her stall and water pipe to chase the ghost away.

In episode 2 of Head Over Heels, Bae Gyeon-u avoids Park Seong-a and asks her to maintain distance as he feels more unsafe around her. With Pyo Ji-ho’s help, she hides an amulet in Bae Gyeon-u’s phone case.

At the same time, Ok-soon visited the school and happened to see his phone with Park Seong-a. Due to this, Park Seong-a met Ok-soon as Bae Gyeon-u’s classmate. Ok-soon took Pyo Ji-ho and Park Seong-a to their house for lunch. She used this as a chance to hide amulets in his house.

Here, Bae Gyeon-u found out that Park Seong-a was an adoptee. Meanwhile, Bae Gyeon-u’s parents worked abroad. Park Seong-a learned that Bae Gyeon-u was an archery prodigy, but he revealed that he had quit the sport. As Park Seong-a rushed to return home, Ok-soon gave her the glass noodles she enjoyed having and thanked her, calling her “Earth and Heaven Fairy.”

The next day at school, a rumor about Bae Gyeon-u spread across the school. Bae Gyeon-u got into a fire incident and was blamed for arson, which is why he transferred schools. Previously, Park Seong-a saw a fire ghost in the storage where Bae Gyeon-u had gone.

Park Seong-a, with Pyo Ji-ho's help, saved Bae Gyeon-u. Since he was asked to write a report about the incident, Park Seong-a defended him, saying he was a victim who was looking inside. Their homeroom teacher revealed that he was not comfortable talking about the past rumors or the incident.

Bae Gyeon-u stated that he would write a report about the incident. Bae Gyeon-u thanked Park Seong-a for saving him, but asked Pyo Ji-ho and her to stay away from him.

As Head Over Heels episode 2 progressed, the archery coach, Yang, wanted to see Bae Gyeon-u, and as he met him, he expressed his intentions of not wanting to be a part of the team. Yang met his previous coach and learned more about the past arson incident.

Bae Gyeon-u was the one who reported himself for arson, even though it was not confirmed whether he was behind it. Additionally, many disastrous incidents took place before any of his competitions, and now his career is over. Yang said that he would not give up on Bae Gyeon-u and make him join his team.

Later in Head Over Heels episode 2, Ok-soon visited Park Seong-a, talking about how many tragic events Bae Gyeon-u has faced, and so he felt hatred from others towards him. She was worried about him due to his misfortunes and requested Park Seong-a to help him, as she herself could not do it anymore.

Park Seong-a moved her hand towards Ok-soon to reassure her and realized she was speaking to Ok-soon's spirit. Bae Gyeon-u found Ok-soon dead at their house, leaving him devastated.

By the end of Head Over Heels episode 2, Park Seong-a attended Ok-soon’s funeral as the Earth and Heaven Fairy, hiding her face. Bae Gyeon-u was shocked and enraged to see her there and told her to leave. Park Seong-a hit back at him, saying that she was here to pay her last visit to Ok-soon.

Meanwhile, viewers can catch up with Head Over Heels every Monday & Tuesday on tvN and Prime Video.

