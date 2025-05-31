One: High School Heroes episodes 1-4 recap: Kim Eui-gyeom & Kang Yun-ki turned into masked fighters against violence

One: High School Heroes, starring Lee Jung-ha and Kim Do-wan, unveiled four episodes on Wavve on May 30, 2025. The story followed top student Kim Eui-gyeom, played by Lee Jung-ha, who focused on his studies and did not get involved in high school fights. However, he faced immense pressure from his father, Kim Seok-tae, to maintain his academic rank.
Kim Eui-gyeom's fighting instincts were awakened when he witnessed a fellow classmate being bullied at school. He joined forces with Kang Yun-ki, played by Kim Do-wan, an excellent observer who became his advisor in clashes against bullies. Kang Yun-ki was a skilled fighter with a tragic past, which kept him from getting into fights himself.
In episode 1 of One: High School Heroes, Choi Hong-il (Lim Hyun-tae) was seen harassing a student at Kim Eui-gyeom’s new school. Choi Hong-il's actions towards the classmate reminded him of his father's strict tactics. Kim Eui-gyeom eventually became involved with Choi Hong-il, marking the start of his fight against the seniors close to Choi Hong-il.
Soon, after taking down Choi Hong-il and his seniors at their school, Kang Yun-ki suggested that Kim Eui-gyeom continue to fight against the ones from other schools. By the end of episode 4 of One: High School Heroes, Kim Eui-gyeom and Kang Yun-ki appeared in red masks against Kim Nam-hyub (Hong Min-gi), a sadistic bully who easily covers up his actions due to his parents’ influence.
One: High School Heroes episodes 1-4 recap: Kim Eui-gyeom confronts Kim Nam-hyub
In One: High School Heroes episode 1, Kim Eui-gyeom avoided getting violent with Choi Hong-il as he did not want to get involved. However, Choi Hong-il messed with his headphones and tried to take them away. They ended up going one-on-one against each other, and Kim Eui-gyeom took his headphones back. Meanwhile, Kang Yun-ki observed them closely.
Kang Yun-ki warned Kim Eui-gyeom that another guy wearing a beanie, Choi Hong-il's friend, would come looking for him. The next day, Kim Eui-gyeom's headphones were stolen by Kim Seung-joon (Lim Sung-kyun), the guy wearing a gray beanie.
Kim Eui-gyeom's headphones held a special place in his heart, as they belonged to his late brother, Kim Soo-kyum (Shin Hyun-soo). Kim Eui-gyeom fought with Kim Seung-joon on a staircase outside school.
In episode 2 of One: High School Heroes, Kim Eui-gyeom struggled to keep up with Kim Seung-joon's boxing moves. However, he did not give in and took him down. Later that day, he got hit on the head by a stick by a mysterious boy, who seemed to be sent by Kim Seung-joon and Choi Hong-il's senior.
Kim Eui-gyeom ended up at the hospital and got scolded by his father for getting in trouble. Kim Seung-joon visited the hospital and bumped into Kim Eui-gyeom's mother, Myeong Da-bin, who recognized him as his classmate.
Da-bin asked if he was there to see Kim Eui-gyeom, but Kim Seung-joon did not have the courage and left without seeing Kim Eui-gyeom. By the end of episode 2, Choi Ji-hyuk, their senior, called Kim Eui-gyeom and Kim Seung-joon to fight against each other.
In episode 3 of One: High School Heroes, Choi Ji-hyuk made Kim Eui-gyeom and Kim Seung-joon verbally abuse each other, and then made Kim Seung-joon hit him. However, Kim Seung-joon was hesitant, so Choi Ji-hyuk stepped in. Kim Eui-gyeom fought against him and won. Meanwhile, Kim Seung-joon quit violence and told Choi Hong-il that he did not want to be a part of the group anymore.
However, this did not end here. Choi Ji-hyuk reached out to the top brutes of the school, Jiu-jitsu player Nam Seung-sik and his partner Sung-wook. Nam Seung-sik offered Kim Eui-gyeom to join his group so he wouldn't have to fight again.
However, Eui-gyeom was not interested. By the end of the One: High School Heroes episode 3, they got into an intense showdown that made Kim Eui-gyeom unconscious.
In episode 4 of One: High School Heroes, Kim Eui-gyeom eventually got back and won the fierce battle. It was later shown that Myeong Da-bin talks about his son Kim Soo-kyum's death, which was caused by suicide, to her therapist. Previously, Kim Seok-tae treated Kim Soo-kyum the same way as Kim Eui-gyeom.
At his academy, Kim Eui-gyeom was warned about his grades going down over time. The teacher asked him to leave if he was not going to concentrate like he used to. So, Kim Eui-gyeom packed his bag and left the class, for which he got yelled at by Kim Seok-tae.
Kim Eui-gyeom did not want to continue fighting students, but Kang Yun-ki asked him to continue, as he had helped many victims. Later, Kim Eui-gyeom met Kim Nam-hyub for the first time at an event with Kim Seok-tae. Kim Nam-hyub came from a privileged background. His father was a renowned doctor, while his mother was the company's director.
Kim Seok-tae greeted Kim Nam-hyub's parents as if they were his acquaintances. They were all boasting about Kim Nam-hyub's website for disabled students. However, Kim Eui-gyeom could not stand it and called him out for bullying students. They dismissed it, calling it rumors, but Kim Eui-gyeom stated that there is video evidence and said he was disgusted by Kim Nam-hyub.
On the other hand, Kim Nam-hyub continued showing his dominance at school using violence. By the end of the One: High School Heroes episode 4, Kim Eui-gyeom and Kang Yun-ki were seen approaching Kim Nam-hyub's gang wearing red masks.
Meanwhile, One: High School Heroes episodes 5 and 6 will release on Friday, June 6, 2025, on the South Korean OTT platform Wavve.