Who killed Na Baek-jin? Weak Hero Class 2 post-credit scene sparks fan theories

Weak Hero Class 2 stars Park Ji-hoon, Lee Jun-young, Ryeo-un, and Bae Na-ra, and aired all 8 episodes on Netflix on April 24, 2025. The Netflix sequel was one of the most anticipated shows of 2025 and became a hot topic among K-drama netizens upon its release. One of the most talked-about issues included antagonist Na Baek-jin's (depicted by Bae Na-ra) unexpected death in the final episode.

Although it is unclear who was behind Na Baek-jin's sudden demise, several hints were shown in the post-credit scene of Weak Hero Class 2. Na Baek-jin was a bright student, topping almost all the subjects in school. However, he ran an illegal business through the Union, driven by bullying and violence for a gangster named Choi Chang-hee (Cho Jung-seok).

Choi Chang-hee is the owner of Cheon Gang, and he had warned Na Baek-jin twice for the mess-up involving the cops. Na Baek-jin's partner, Geum Sung-je (Lee Jun-young), got into a fight with Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) and ended up at the police station. The cops called Choi Chang-hee due to the incident.

The second time, Seo Jun-tae took a page of Na Baek-jin’s ledger about stealing and reselling motorbikes to the cops. Choi Chang-hee received another call from the police, and he threatened Na Baek-jin to do a better job or he would kill him. In the final episode, Na Baek-jin lost the pitched battle between the Union and Eunjang High School, which resulted in the closure of the Union and created a possible hindrance in Cheon Gang's business.

The post-credit scene of Weak Hero Class 2 showcased funeral wreaths sent by Choi Chang-hee, which had “Cheon Gang” written on them. As a result, fans believe the likelihood of Choi Chang-hee killing Na Baek-jin is high.

Weak Hero Class 2: Is Na Baek-jin alive? Fan theories explored

At Na Baek-jin’s funeral, few people appeared to pay their last offerings, except for his underlings Do Seok-myung and Baek Dong-ha, who were present. Moreover, Baku, aka Park Hu-min, Yeon Si-eun, Seo Jun-tae, and Go Hyun-tak, also paid a visit. Given that Baku used to be a close friend of Na Baek-jin, he could not stop crying. Yeon Si-eun and others were also saddened by his tragic death.

However, fans observed that Baek Dong-ha and Do Seok-myung, standing at the back, were seemingly giving a sinister smile. Fans assumed that the two may have been the reason behind his death or were aware of how it happened. Notably, this is unclear, as both the characters were out of focus and their facial expressions were not comprehensible.

Additionally, some fans believe that Na Baek-jin wanted to continue his friendship with Baku, which led him to gain his acknowledgement by making Baku join the Union. Furthermore, they also speculate that despite their final showdown, he wanted Baku to stay safe, which may have prompted him to fake his death. This way, Na Baek-jin could prevent Cheon Gang or Choi Chang-hee from approaching Baku.

In the final episode of Weak Hero Class 2, Na Baek-jin went missing, and Choi Chang-hee, in search of his replacement, approached Geum Sung-je for the business. Geum Sung-je seemed incurious due to the nature of the work. However, in anticipation of a third season, fan theories indicated that Geum Sung-je may join forces with Choi Chang-hee, leading to another chapter of the story.

Netflix has yet to confirm whether there will be a third season of Weak Hero Class.

The high school action drama Weak Hero Class 2 is available only on Netflix.

