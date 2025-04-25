"SO SUHO CODED" - Weak Hero Class 2 viewers in a frenzy over Ryeoun's "dramatic" entry as Baku, red hair steals the spotlight

The highly anticipated season 2 of Weak Hero Class premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025. One moment that immediately grabbed viewers' attention was the first on-screen appearance of Baku, played by Ryeoun. His dramatic entrance midway through episode 2 quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the season online.

The scene unfolded as Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae) were ambushed by a gang led by school bully Choi Hyo-man. Just as the duo was overwhelmed and beaten down, Baku’s entrance shifted the power dynamics instantly.

With red slicked-back hair, Baku walked in while casually bouncing a basketball, to the iconic opening song of the Slam Dunk series playing from his phone. Charging forward, he delivered a dramatic basketball dunk straight onto Hyo-man’s head, knocking him down and bringing the scene to a climactic halt.

The theatrical mix of humor, anime tribute, and charismatic entry of the character instantly went viral, with fans praising him on social media. Viewers also referenced Weak Hero Class 1’s original standout, Ahn Su-ho, for his iconic character traits, while comparing Baku.

Notably, Choi Hyun-wook, who portrayed Ahn Su-ho in season 1 of the show, also played young Yi-chan, father of Ha Eun-gyeol, played by Ryeoun, in the time-slip 2023 drama Twinkling Watermelon.

"I REMEMBER YESTERDAY SOMEONE SAID SUHO LEFT HIS SON FOR SIEUN, NOW I CAN'T UNSEE IT. BAKU IS SO SUHO CODED," a fan wrote, referring to that connection of the two actors' past project.

"Sieun watching Baku fight like that(smiling, carefree) and all he sees is Suho. That kind of grief? It lingers. It haunts.WHC2 why would you do this to me," posted a fan.

"Baku can never replace Suho but we can't deny he has the same vibes as Suho, the same tough & caring guy vibe, no wonder Sieun saw him as Suho here because he was missing Suho," said one more viewer.

Fans of Weak Hero Class couldn't get enough of the character's confident movement and captivating entry. However, it's Baku's new hair color that has sparked the most hilarious reactions, with fans and fellow characters alike cracking jokes about it.

"Not baku playing music for himself before his entry for the main character vibes and then stopped it after he beat hyoman for bullying others. WHAT A ENTRY," wrote one netizen.

"Sieun sitting there calculating physics behind baku's moves while baku does it so naturally, oh he's the top dog for a reason," posted an X user.

"Baku is finally here but wtf with this hair.. gotak saying “is that hot sauce in your hair” i’m dying kskskkdkdks," said another netizen.

"The way they introduce the main cast this season is fantastic! Baku’s entrance is so cool! But that hair color has me losing it," shared this viewer.

Fans also praised Ryeoun's casting as Baku in Weak Hero Class 2, with many expressing their admiration for his exceptional portrayal of the character. From his ability to evoke both laughter and emotion, viewers were impressed by his range and performance.

"The casting choice for baku is perfect Ryeoun is HIM," mentioned an individual on X.

"Ryeoun as Park Humin / Baku on #WeakHeroClass2 ;; serving face and acting chops one moment you'll laugh at his antics the next moment you'll cry along with him... his acting never fails to amaze me each time OUR PERFECT BAKU," added this viewer of Weak Hero Class 2.

Baku's entrance: A dunk and a showdown in episode 2 of Weak Hero Class 2

Played by Ryeoun, Baku enters Weak Hero Class 2 in episode 2. He is the key figure who has put an end to the school violence and bullying in Eunjang High School, where Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) has transferred to. However, with his absence due to a suspension, the violence has begun to escalate once again.

In Weak Hero Class 2's episode 2, the tension escalates as Yeon Si-eun becomes embroiled in the life of Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-young). He realizes Seo is being bullied and sees parallels between Seo and Oh Beom-seok (Hong Kyung), and he steps in to help.

However, Yeon’s reputation precedes him, as rumors of him being responsible for a student’s death in his previous school make everyone wary of provoking him. This includes Choi Hyo-man (Yoo Su-Bin), the school bully.

To get him, Hyo-man creates a misunderstanding in the mind of Go Hyun-tak aka Gotak (Lee Min-Jae), the friend and teammate of the school’s "top dog," Baku aka Park Hu-Min (Ryeoun). As the misunderstanding deepens, Gotak attacks Yeon Si-eun.

During their fight, Hyo-man and his gang ambush them. Just as Yeon Si-eun and Gotak are about to be overwhelmed by the gang, Baku’s signature phrase, “Everyone, freeze!” echoes through the air, bringing the gang to a halt.

With a basketball in hand and a confident grin, Baku steps into the frame, blasting the song The road to you by Park Sang Min from the series adaptation Slam Dunk on his phone. Wearing black shorts, a red t-shirt, a red padded jacket, blue flip-flops, and his hair pushed back, he bounces the ball with his right hand.

Expand Tweet

Referencing the main character of the manga Slam Dunk, he then casually asks, turning to Gotak, while running his hand through his hair:

“Hey Gotak, don’t I look like Kang Baek-ho’s spitting image?”

Gotak, playing the good friend, quickly denies it in Weak Hero Class 2 episode 2.

"Have you even looked in the mirror? Did you pour spicy Malatang on your head?" he teases.

Baku, unfazed by the remark, turns his attention to Hyo-man, who now looks visibly nervous. He then asks Hyo-man if he thinks that he looks like Kang Baek-ho. Hyo-man, stammering, starts to explain that he hasn’t read Slam Dunk, but before he can finish, Baku’s smile fades into a determination.

He dashes toward Hyo-man, basketball in hand, flying through the air, making Su-ho think about physics, as the Slam Dunk theme song blares loudly in the background. With all his force, Baku dunks the ball directly onto Hyo-man’s head, knocking him to the ground instantly.

All eight episodes of Weak Hero Class 2 are now available for streaming on Netflix.

