"What a complete downgrade" — Fans divided as 'Weak Hero Class 2' falls short of plotline impact, run-times, production quality, & fight choreography

On April 2025, the sequel to the acclaimed South Korean drama, Weak Hero Class 2 premiered on Netflix. It continues the saga of Yeon Si-eun, portrayed by Park Ji-hoon. The new chapter places him in a different high school setting, where he faces fresh problems involving aggression and intimidation.

Following the outcome of season 1, Si-eun appears more closed off and hesitant to respond to provocation. His character now shows signs of emotional withdrawal, keeping his distance from peers and avoiding new social ties. The script indicates that he’s still processing the fallout from earlier events tied to his previous classmates.

Adapted from the digital comic Weak Hero by SEOPASS with art by RAZEN, the series has developed a wide following. The debut season stood out for its choreographed brawls and raw look into student violence in Korea’s education system.

The current installment leans more into the psychological strain resulting from those earlier conflicts. However, since the launch, viewer feedback has varied. Online comment sections reflect a divergence in opinion.

"What a complete downgrade. This season didn't serve any purpose. The vibes are completely off, netflix when I catch you," an X user commented.

Some mention concerns over how characters are written or how far the plot has shifted from the original material. Others have noted a slower rhythm and differences in the structure of the storyline.

"Weak hero class 2!!! The live action didn’t do justice, they’re just ruined my favorite webtoon.. it’s just completely different story!!! Too much important character missing and very rushing.. i’m all excited for nothing 😭," a fan remarked.

"What happened to the white mamba... where's ji and Jimmy. Everything into 8eps? All of that story into 8eps? Nah this ain't it. Yeon didn't even beat the shit out of choi. Where are Na's tattoos he had them in the credits of class 1. Did they scrap alot???," a user said.

"The downgrade of Si-Eun in this season is so apparent, like, he was unstoppable in the Manhwa version. I feel like his character lost its schematic and creative sides," a person shared.

Though many are disappointed with the season, others hail its "great format." Viewers noted that the show retains the format that made season 1 a hit. Some even said season 2 outdid the original, while others shared how binge-worthy it felt from start to finish.

"Weak Hero Class 2 better than Weak Hero Class 1. It's so rare to outdo first Season because it was solid from start to finish but wow Season 2 wasn't subpar either❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," a netizen wrote.

"I finished all the episodes. I'm amazed. I couldn't stop. I'm proud of myself. I love this work. If you didn't complete what do you look at us? I'm happy. I followed it without burning," a viewer noted.

"Just finished episode 1 and it really still have that great format, yu sumin touch is undeniable making u grip on you seat and cant wait for the next scene," another fan added.

Everything to know about the Weak Hero Class' predecessor

Weak Hero Class 2 arrives under the direction of Han Jun-hee and is produced by Wavve Studios, with Netflix managing its worldwide rollout. The plot resumes with Yeon Si-eun, a student once drawn into violent school fights, now entering a new environment after leaving behind a troubled past.

At Eunjang High, Si-eun, still bearing the weight of earlier trauma, meets Park Hu-min, Seo Jun-tae, and Ko Hyeon-tak. Their connection is forged quickly, built on shared struggles and an instinct to survive.

However, their bond gains unwanted attention from a powerful student faction known as the Alliance, headed by the cold and calculating Na Baek-jin. Alliance holds control over the school through force and fear, and the emergence of this new group disrupts that order.

The conflict escalates as Si-eun and his allies are drawn into another cycle of confrontation. The storyline follows how far he is willing to go to protect those close to him, without slipping into patterns of his previous mistakes.

All eight episodes of Weak Hero Class 2 are now available to stream on Netflix.

