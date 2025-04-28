“WE’RE SO BACK”- Weak Hero Class 2 fans moved as Park Ji-hoon reveals how much he relied on Choi Hyun-wook BTS, highlights lasting friendship

Park Ji-hoon shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes about reuniting with Choi Hyun-wook during the filming of Weak Hero Class 2. It is a continuation of its first season, where Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) failed to protect his best friend, Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook), who went into a coma.

Ad

In the sequel, Yeon Si-eun transferred to another school where he witnessed violence among students. He struggled to maintain his mental health due to Ahn Su-ho’s tragic incident. Fortunately, Ahn Su-ho woke up in the final episode of season 2 and reunited with Yeon Si-eun. Park Ji-hoon revealed the difficulties he faced while managing his emotions to portray the role.

Furthermore, he also stated that he relied a lot on Choi Hyun-wook, who is three years younger than him in real life. In an interview with Slist on April 28, 2025, the actor revealed how he felt filming along with Choi Hyun-wook in Weak Hero Class 2. He said,

Ad

Trending

“It's honestly really hard to put into words what I was feeling while we were filming. Even though we’re still young, you could really see how much I relied on him.”

As fans learned about Park Ji-hoon and Choi Hyun-wook’s bond behind the scenes, they turned to social media to share their feelings about the duo.

"WE'RE SO BACK," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"just read this again and i'm crying... nobody loves and understands shse as much as jihoon and hyunwook do," a fan added.

"'when i looked at suho, i felt this sense of comfort, like his face holds so many things inside' HOW DO YOU EXPECT ME TO MOVE ON FROM THIS," a netizen mentioned.

Ad

Fans urged Park Ji-hoon and Choi Hyun-wook to share pictures, including Weak Hero Class 2, behind-the-scenes together.

"Then post phoTOS OF U AND HYUNWOOK FOR PROOF (IM NOT SURVIVING THIS DROUGHT)," a fan commented.

"Hyunwook this... Hyunwook that.. bro just post a picture together," another fan commented.

"User 0529.jihoon.ig and User _choiiii__ on Instagram you people are testing my patience Both of you have 24 hours before I turn into the joker," a user stated.

Ad

Park Ji-hoon opens up about getting emotional after reuniting with Choi Hyun-wook on Weak Hero Class 2 sets

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the final episode of Weak Hero Class 2, Yeon Si-eun received a call from the hospital regarding Ahn Su-ho’s condition. Following this, Yeon Si-eun, along with Baku (Ryeoun), Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-young), and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae), rushed to the hospital.

Yeon Si-eun then saw Ahn Su-ho sitting in a wheelchair, and as soon as Yeon Si-eun saw Ahn Su-ho regain consciousness, he could not help but smile.

Park Ji-hoon revealed that when he first met Choi Hyun-wook again on the sets of Weak Hero Class 2, he felt a whirlpool of emotions that he could not stop weeping. He said,

Ad

“When we met again, I cried. But later I felt like maybe I was expressing my emotions too much. When I looked at Suho, I felt this sense of comfort, like his face holds so many things inside. Even during rehearsals, I got so emotional that it actually made things really hard for me.”

Ad

Park Ji-hoon got candid as he revealed he wanted to showcase the emotions of not having many friends in his childhood through Yeon Si-eun. He wanted Yeon Si-eun to make many friends in the series. He said,

"I think I wanted to project my childhood friendlessness onto Si-eun. I wanted to feel those emotions. 'You should make a lot of friends. The ending is where Si-eun makes friends.”

Ad

Ad

Furthermore, he emphasized that the ending of Weak Hero Class 2 would be happy for him when he witnessed Yeon Si-eun build lasting friendships. Notably, one of the crucial subplots showcased the friendship dynamics between the characters, which captivated viewers.

“For me, it wasn't an ending where I made a lot of friends. While acting as Si-eun, I wanted the ending to be where at least this friend makes a friend. That ending was happy. That's why I felt like I completely let go,” he shared.

Ad

Meanwhile, Weak Hero Class 2 introduced new faces and characters depicted by a remarkable cast, including Lee Jun-young, Bae Na-ra, Yu Su-bin, and more. Fans may catch up with both seasons of the action drama on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More