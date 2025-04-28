“WE’RE SO BACK”- Weak Hero Class 2 fans moved as Park Ji-hoon reveals how much he relied on Choi Hyun-wook BTS, highlights lasting friendship

Park Ji-hoon shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes about reuniting with Choi Hyun-wook during the filming of Weak Hero Class 2. It is a continuation of its first season, where Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) failed to protect his best friend, Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook), who went into a coma.
In the sequel, Yeon Si-eun transferred to another school where he witnessed violence among students. He struggled to maintain his mental health due to Ahn Su-ho’s tragic incident. Fortunately, Ahn Su-ho woke up in the final episode of season 2 and reunited with Yeon Si-eun. Park Ji-hoon revealed the difficulties he faced while managing his emotions to portray the role.
Furthermore, he also stated that he relied a lot on Choi Hyun-wook, who is three years younger than him in real life. In an interview with Slist on April 28, 2025, the actor revealed how he felt filming along with Choi Hyun-wook in Weak Hero Class 2. He said,
“It's honestly really hard to put into words what I was feeling while we were filming. Even though we’re still young, you could really see how much I relied on him.”
As fans learned about Park Ji-hoon and Choi Hyun-wook’s bond behind the scenes, they turned to social media to share their feelings about the duo.
"WE'RE SO BACK," a fan said.
"just read this again and i'm crying... nobody loves and understands shse as much as jihoon and hyunwook do," a fan added.
"'when i looked at suho, i felt this sense of comfort, like his face holds so many things inside' HOW DO YOU EXPECT ME TO MOVE ON FROM THIS," a netizen mentioned.
Fans urged Park Ji-hoon and Choi Hyun-wook to share pictures, including Weak Hero Class 2, behind-the-scenes together.
"Then post phoTOS OF U AND HYUNWOOK FOR PROOF (IM NOT SURVIVING THIS DROUGHT)," a fan commented.
"Hyunwook this... Hyunwook that.. bro just post a picture together," another fan commented.
"User 0529.jihoon.ig and User _choiiii__ on Instagram you people are testing my patience Both of you have 24 hours before I turn into the joker," a user stated.
Park Ji-hoon opens up about getting emotional after reuniting with Choi Hyun-wook on Weak Hero Class 2 sets
In the final episode of Weak Hero Class 2, Yeon Si-eun received a call from the hospital regarding Ahn Su-ho’s condition. Following this, Yeon Si-eun, along with Baku (Ryeoun), Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-young), and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae), rushed to the hospital.
Yeon Si-eun then saw Ahn Su-ho sitting in a wheelchair, and as soon as Yeon Si-eun saw Ahn Su-ho regain consciousness, he could not help but smile.
Park Ji-hoon revealed that when he first met Choi Hyun-wook again on the sets of Weak Hero Class 2, he felt a whirlpool of emotions that he could not stop weeping. He said,
“When we met again, I cried. But later I felt like maybe I was expressing my emotions too much. When I looked at Suho, I felt this sense of comfort, like his face holds so many things inside. Even during rehearsals, I got so emotional that it actually made things really hard for me.”
Park Ji-hoon got candid as he revealed he wanted to showcase the emotions of not having many friends in his childhood through Yeon Si-eun. He wanted Yeon Si-eun to make many friends in the series. He said,
"I think I wanted to project my childhood friendlessness onto Si-eun. I wanted to feel those emotions. 'You should make a lot of friends. The ending is where Si-eun makes friends.”
Furthermore, he emphasized that the ending of Weak Hero Class 2 would be happy for him when he witnessed Yeon Si-eun build lasting friendships. Notably, one of the crucial subplots showcased the friendship dynamics between the characters, which captivated viewers.
“For me, it wasn't an ending where I made a lot of friends. While acting as Si-eun, I wanted the ending to be where at least this friend makes a friend. That ending was happy. That's why I felt like I completely let go,” he shared.
Meanwhile, Weak Hero Class 2 introduced new faces and characters depicted by a remarkable cast, including Lee Jun-young, Bae Na-ra, Yu Su-bin, and more. Fans may catch up with both seasons of the action drama on Netflix.