"It was so cringey" — K-netz criticize Ryeoun's Slam Dunk reference in Weak Hero Class 2 amid international acclaim

Ryeoun's character Baku, aka Park Hu-min's entry with a Slam Dunk reference in Weak Hero Class 2, gained mixed reactions from netizens. Weak Hero Class 2 was released on April 24, 2025, on Netflix, and showcased Yeon Si-eun's (played by Park Ji-hoon) journey of navigating life at his new school.

Ad

Baku was introduced as Yeon Si-eun's (played by Park Ji-hoon) new classmate in the second season of the high school action drama. Baku is known for his MMA skills, but he promotes non-violence among his school peers. His entry scene garnered viewers' attention when he helped Yeon Si-eun and other friends from bullies.

Baku could be seen with red hair and a basketball; he played the soundtrack of Slam Dunk on his mobile. He further used the ball to hit the bully's head, paying a tribute to the popular scene from the anime Slam Dunk about the character Hanamichi Sakuragi. Notably, his love for the Japanese manga was shown in this as he asked his friend Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae) whether he resembled Hanamichi Sakuragi.

Ad

Trending

Lee Min-jae responded by asking if he had put Malatang (red sauce) on his head. However, a section of Korean netizens did not enjoy this reference and found it childish. They criticized the scene as well as Baku's character on the online forum The Qoo.

"It was so cringey... and the actors didn't look like high school students. Season 1 wasn't like that," wrote a fan.

Ad

K-netz criticize Ryeoun's Slam Dunk reference in Weak Hero Class 2 (Image via TheQoo)

"From this point until the end, the character of Baku itself doesn't seem like a high school student at all and feels too artificial," said a fan.

Ad

"I don't like it, it's so childish, I don't know why they included this scene," commented another fan.

However, other Korean netizens stated that they enjoyed the Slam Dunk reference and stated it was necessary for the plot.

"It was refreshing lol But since that's the original character lol I think he acted well," said a user.

"I liked it because it was exactly like that character, it was impactful and hahah," commented another user.

Ad

"like it because it's similar to the original Baku," added a fan.

Meanwhile, many international fans shared why they loved Ryeoun's Baku and his entry in Weak Hero Class 2.

"Honestly I like Baku so much, the way he came with the opening of slam dunk, no thats crazy," wrote a fan.

"Baku's entrance dyeing his hair like Sakuragi and with the Slam Dunk opening in the background is pure gold," said another fan.

Ad

"slamdunk opening song, red hair, slippers, oversized outfit, electrifying aura.... is it even baku if he doesn't have a dramatic entry *insert smoking duck gif," added a user.

Weak Hero Class 2: Ryeoun transforms into Baku aka Park Hu-min for the high school drama

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryeoun joined the popular action drama Weak Hero Class series through the new character Park Hu-min in the Netflix sequel. He is called Baku by his friends in school. He is the captain of the basketball team of Eunjang High School and is deeply respected by his peers. Given that the school has bullies who use violence and assault to assert power over other students, Baku tries his best to stop it by punishing them.

Ad

Furthermore, the school is surrounded by members of The Union— a gang that has the top bullies from other schools who run illegal businesses headed by Na Baek-jin (played by Bae Na-ra). Na Baek-jin also wants Eunjang High School to also be a part of The Union. However, due to Baku's no-violence policy, no one from the school dared to join the gang.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Weak Hero Class 2, the protagonist Yeon Si-eun grew closer to Baku, Go Hyun-tak, and Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-young) at Eunjang High School. Despite their unwillingness to indulge in violence, the group somehow gets involved in the Union's business, which turns their lives upside down.

Meanwhile, Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 can be streamed on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More