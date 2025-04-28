Where to follow Weak Hero Class 2 cast on Instagram? Real ages and all you need to know

Weak Hero Class 2 was released on Netflix on Saturday, April 25, 2025, and is a sequel to 2022's Netflix series, Weak Hero Class 1. The latest K-drama is an eight-episode series that is written and directed by Yoo Su-min. It is worth noting that Yoo Su-min was also the director for the first season of the Netflix drama.

Weak Hero Class 2 brings back Yeom Si-eun in all his innocent yet strong glory as he takes justice into his own hands. Park Ji-hoon will reprise his role as the lead Yeom Si-eun from the previous season. Lee Jun-young is set to appear as the antagonist in the second season of the K-drama. Fans had previously seen him on another Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines, appears in an antagonist role this season.

The other cast members of Weak Hero Class 2 include Ryeo Un and Yoo Soo-bin, along with breakout actors like Bae Na-ra. With a few familiar faces and a few new ones, fans are curious to know more about the actors who are starring in Weak Hero Class 2.

Cast of Weak Hero Class 2: Real age, Instagram, and all you need to know

1) Park Ji-hoon (@0529.jihoon.ig)

Park Ji-hoon, who has reprised his role as Yeom Si-eun in Weak Class Hero 2, started his career as a K-pop idol, and was a part of the K-pop group Wanna One. Upon the group's disbanding, Ji-hoon turned to focus on his solo singing and acting career. Weak Hero Class is one of his most loved performances as an actor.

The 25-year-old has more than 5.3 million followers on Instagram, where he only has 14 posts. Nearly all of his posts are from the sets of Weak Hero Class, and a few brand collaboration or selfies. Most of his content is seen on his label, YY Entertainment's page.

2) Ryeo Un (@_ryeoun)

Ryeo Un made his acting debut in 2017 with the drama Temperature of Love. The actor has since appeared in dramas like 18 Again, Twinkling Watermelon, and Namib, to name a few. His lead role in Twinkling Watermelon remains one of his most memorable performances to date. He was born on August 26, 1998, and is currently 26 years old.

Ryeo Un is also a painter and his Instagram profile, where he has more than 2.4 million followers, has several pictures of his art. His social media feed shows his life behind the camera as he breaks out of character in quirky poses with his colleagues and occasionally captures life on the set.

3) Choi Min-yeong (@choi_minyeong)

Before making an appearance as Si-eun's new friend in Weak Hero Class 2, Choi Min-yeong shot to fame as Kim Dae in Netflix's XO, Kitty. The 22-year-old star was born on October 9, 2002.

His feed boasts of aesthetic images and location pictures, in addition to on-set pictures and a few videos. While his account was made only 112 weeks ago, he already has a following of over 1 million.

4) Bae Na-ra (@narajangvvv)

Bae Na-ra is largely known as a musical actor, having performed in musicals like Promise. He has also made a singing debut in 2022 with the song Even after a long time. He has played minor roles in dramas like Evilive and D.P.. Weak Hero Class 2 marks Bae Na-ra's first major acting role.

Bae Na-ra has several pictures of cat and dog pictures on his profile, along with pictures and videos that give his 152K followers a glimpse into his life. Bae Na-ra was born on January 4, 1991, and is currently 34 years old.

5) Lee Min-jae (@__minjaee_)

Before he appeared in Weak Hero Class 2, Lee Min-jae was seen in the drama Kick Kick Kick Kick. He has appeared in a guest role in dramas like Terius Behind Me, While You Were Sleeping, Racket Boys, and Trolley, to name a few. He was born on January 25, 2000, and is 25 years old.

Min-jae's profile has a limited number of posts and the very first post was uploaded 126 weeks ago. Mostly featuring selfies, Min-jae occasionally shares his projects with his 518K followers.

6) Lee Jun-young (@real_2junyoung)

Lee Jun-young is one of the well-known faces from the cast, having appeared in dramas like D.P., The Impossible Heir, Melo Movie and When Life Gives You Tangerines on Netflix. He was born on January 28, 1997, making him 28 years old.

Recent activity on Jun-young's Instagram account gives a sneak peek into the actor's life beyond the small screen. From ad collaborations to vacations to his hobbies to on-set photos, Jun-young keeps his 2.5 million fans well informed.

7) Yoo Soo-bin (@subinyu1106)

Before Weak Hero Class 2, Yoo Soo-bin's breakout role came with the drama Crash Landing on You starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. He played the role of a North Korean soldier with a soft heart. Since then, he has appeared in dramas like Big Mouth, D.P. Season 2, among others.

He had also played a guest role in Weak Hero Class 1. He will be next seen in the drama Tastefully Yours alongside Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si. The 32-year-old star, who was born on November 6, 1992, has 579k followers on his Instagram account. His posts give his followers a glimpse into his life as he goes on vacations with his friends. His updates, while scattered, present several of his ongoing activities.

All episodes of Weak Hero Class 1 and Weak Hero Class 2 are currently streaming on Netflix. The drama is being praised for showcasing a realistic representation of the severity of bullying and high school gang mafia. The characters, whether the protagonist or the antagonist, possess defining traits that mould them well into the narrative.

Fans can also read the webtoon Weak Hero on Naver. As for season 3, the makers or the streaming platform are yet to make an announcement.

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More