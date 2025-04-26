"He knows how to switch it up" — Weak Hero Class 2 fans praise Lee Jun-young for perfectly portraying Geum Seong-je aka the 'Wolf'

Netflix’s highly anticipated Weak Hero Class 2 premiered on April 25, 2025, reigniting excitement among fans of the original Weak Hero manhwa by Seopass and Razen. At the center of this buzz is Lee Jun-young’s turn as Geum Seong-je, known as “Wolf” – a sadistic, free-spirited gangster and member of the school-union hierarchy.

In the webtoon, Wolf is introduced as the cruel, unpredictable head of Ganghak High School, newly “promoted” into the Yeongdeungpo Union of school gangs. Loyal to no one but himself, Seong-je terrorizes rival students with gleeful brutality – an early scene in the series adaptation shows him coldly lashing out at a student who insults him, casually returning to his games afterward.

Fans of the manhwa will recall that Wolf’s story arc (the “Ganghak Arc”) involves him orchestrating punishing schemes against other schools and even clashing with the protagonists. In the final war against The Union, Wolf dramatically rebels against his boss (Na Baek-jin) – famously declaring,

“I’m done being someone’s dog… I’m quitting the Union”

By the webtoon’s conclusion, Donald Na (Baek-jin in the series) mercifully spares Wolf and lets him walk away, leaving his fate tantalizingly open and even showing him quietly demoted as an underling as the story closes.

Fans' sentiments echoed through social media that Seong-jeong’s introduction in Weak Hero Class 2 sent a shock through the fandom. They praised the eerie energy Lee Jun-young brought to the screen. X/Twitter users singled out Wolf as a highlight.

One fan called Geum Seong-jeong a “standout” character and wrote,

"#WeakHeroClass2 is packed with talent, but one standout for me was #LeeJunyoung. Might be controversial, but after some thought, I genuinely think he’s the best actor of his age group. He knows how to switch it up and own every scene."

With the season closed on this chapter, fans lauded Lee Jun-young for capturing Wolf’s essence in Weak Hero Class 2.

"He has always been one of the best if not the best in his generation, so underrated I hope lots of people recognise him after this show," a fan wrote.

"I completely agree with you, he was a huge standout in the show aside from Jihoon's amazing eye-acting. He literally OWNED the character with all his craziness and psycho behaviour like literally Wolf Keun in the flesh," another fan emphasized.

"You're right. Even in this drama, the main lead doesn’t stand out as much. But among all the villains, #LeeJunyoung didn’t just play his part — he *commanded* every scene. It’s hard not to watch him," another fan added.

Fans noted that by bringing both the chilling hostility and the gleeful bravado of the comic character to life, Lee Jun-young has "well captured" Wolf's psychosis in Weak Hero Class 2.

"Can I take a min to talk about Jun Young playing Wolf Keum/Geum Seong Je because holy sh*t that IS him literally the whole psychotic and charm of his was SOOOOO perfectly well captured and he was one of my favourite antagonists in the webtoon so seeing him being brought to justice in all his psycho-glory is amazing Jun Young just made me a fan...," a fan wrote.

"Hands down one of THE BEST character adaptations I’ve seen in a while, Jun Young did such an incredible job portraying Wolf, but I honestly didn’t expect anything less from him," another fan said.

"I also think that out of all the characters they had to cut, he was the PERFECT choice to keep in. Wonderfully portrayed, and him just doing whatever the fuck he wants just to have more fun? spot on, all the way through," another fan added.

Weak Hero Class 2 follows Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), a former model student now haunted by the trauma of a failed school fight, as he and his new friends challenge a brutal gang alliance run by The Union.

In the Netflix story, Seong-je sits near the top of this Union, initially introduced grinning sinisterly alongside Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra) – the Union’s calculating leader. Seong-je is untethered by loyalty to any group, enjoying violence for its own sake, which makes him an unpredictable loose cannon.

In episode 1 of Weak Hero Class 2 (and a chilling sequence in episode 2), Wolf dramatically demonstrates this cruelty: after overhearing two boys mock him at an internet cafe, he mercilessly beats one to the ground and then coolly resumes playing games.

His very first encounter with Si-eun is similarly menacing – Seong-je smiles faintly and immediately throws a punch, sparking a rooftop brawl later that establishes him as a genuine threat.

As Weak Hero Class 2 unfolds, Seong-je’s allegiance shifts in a pivotal subplot. Mid-season, Si-eun recruits him to help undermine The Union from within, exploiting Seong-je’s appetite for chaos. Si-eun receives leaked financial records from Seong-je (Wolf) meant to sow discord among the Union’s ranks.

For a moment, Seong-je, aka Wolf Geum, seems almost allied to the protagonists’ cause. But true to his nature, he knows no loyalty. On the morning of the Union’s decisive fight with Eunjung High, Seong-je betrays Si-eun.

He lures the hero to a rundown bowling alley under the pretense of more evidence, intending to ambush him. Si-eun narrowly escapes (with his friend Jun-tae’s help) but is delayed in reaching the showdown.

By the end of Weak Hero Class 2, Seong-je survives these conflicts. In an end credits scene, powerful gangster Choi Chang-hee (Jo Jung-suk) covertly recruits him: he approaches Seong-je with an offer to replace the fallen Baek-jin as the Union’s new adult-backed boss.

This new twist from Weak Hero Class 2 is not present in the webtoon; in the manhwa, Wolf’s arc effectively ended with the Union’s collapse. In Netflix’s version, however, Seong-je is positioned for an even bigger role going forward.

Throughout this adaptation, Lee Jun-young’s performance has drawn widespread praise for adding depth to Wolf. This combination of faithful character work and Lee Jun-young’s own flair makes the Wolf stand out. In comparison to the webtoon, the adaptation keeps his core cruelty and unpredictability but gives viewers more of his swagger and humor onscreen.

Where the comic’s Wolf is a dark, brooding menace, Lee Jun-young’s Wolf is nearly charismatic, enjoying taunts and laughing at chaos, while still terrifying when it counts. This blend was clearly intentional: as Netflix press materials explain, Seong-jeong was meant to be a “free spirit” of violence.

In short, Lee Jun-young’s portrayal of Geum Seong-je has exceeded expectations. Drawing on the manhwa’s blueprint of a savage mob enforcer, he fleshed Wolf out into a fully realized screen villain.

Weak Hero Class 2 is on Netflix for streaming.

