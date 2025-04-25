"Suho’s clearly his heart and soul" — Fans emotional over Si-eu's "I got into another fight, I'm sorry" moment as he sees Ahn Su-ho in Baku

In the emotionally charged episode 4 of Weak Hero Class 2, viewers witnessed a poignant scene between Si-eun and Baku that ignited a wave of reactions across social media platforms. The episode culminates with Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) severely injured after a brutal confrontation with Geum Seong-je (Lee Jun-young).

As he lies battered on the rooftop after going against Seong-je and defeating him, Si-eun hallucinates his comatose friend, Ahn Su-ho, in the visage of his new ally, Park Hu-min (Baku). In this delusional state, Si-eun utters the heartrending words,

"I got into another fight, I'm sorry."

This scene went viral online as the official trailer of Weak Hero Class 2 opens with this particular dialogue and his fight scene with Seong-je. Furthermore, this scene is directed authentically to mirror the scene from the original webtoon.

This hallucination is not merely a fleeting moment but a window into Si-eun's psyche, revealing the immense guilt and trauma he carries from past events from season 1. Su-ho's critical condition, resulting from previous violent encounters, has left an indelible mark on Si-eun. The apology signifies his internal struggle and the burden of responsibility he feels for the suffering of those close to him.

The scene sparked an outpouring of emotions among fans, with many taking to platforms like X and Reddit to share their thoughts. One user tweeted,

"“Suhoyaaa, i got into another fight. I’m sorry.”- Sieun. I mean, you’re ab to die Sieun and that’s what bothering u??? Talk ab priorities huh. Suho’s clearly his heart and soul idk ab u."

Discussions also emerged on fan forums, analyzing the depth of Si-eun's guilt in failing to save his best friend Su-ho in season 1 and the psychological implications of his hallucination towards Baku.

"“suho, i got into another fight. i’m sorry” Sieun imagining baku as suho and apologising for breaking his promise THIS IS GOING TO BE MY ROMAN EMPIRE," a fan wrote.

"And now im starting to think. what if sieun said this line when he was hallucinating seeing suho right before he passed out after his duel with seongje? (this legendary rooftop scene) bcs i heard his voice was hoarse and sounded exhausted," a fan previously noted.

"Just realized in the manga the Si-eun & Seongje fight on the roof top is the one where he got hurt a lot & at the end mistakes Hu-min for Suho. I hope the drama follows that because im not even lying that is my FAVOURITE episode in the webtoon like it's so insane & emotional," another fan shared.

Some fans also linked the scene as a layering moment between Weak Hero Class 2 and Twinkling Watermelon. For the unversed, Ryeoun, who played Baku in Weak Hero Class 2, also played Eun-gyeol. Choi Hyun-wook, who played Su-ho in Weak Hero Class season 1, played Eun-gyeol's father (teenage version) in Twinkling Watermelon.

"The added layer of this scene being that hyunwook played ryeoun's father in twinkling watermelon too like," a fan remarked.

""Suho-ya. I got into another fight. I’m sorry." Saying this in front of Baku / Ryeoun is INSANE THE LAYERS MY TWINKMELON FEEEEELSSSSS," another fan said.

"whc2 spoilers. no this part in the webtoon broke me so as soon as sieun got onto the rooftop i knew i was gonna start crying again," another fan added.

Weak Hero Class 2: Si-eun and Baku unite in the riveting sequel that delves deeper into the abyss of school violence

The highly anticipated second season of Weak Hero Class 2 premiered on Netflix on April 25, 2025, continuing the gripping tale of Yeon Si-eun's battle against school violence. This season delves deeper into the dark underbelly of student gangs, introducing formidable new adversaries and testing the limits of friendship.

After the traumatic events of the first season, where Su-ho was gravely injured and Beom-seok betrayed their bond, Si-eun transfers to Eunjang High School seeking a fresh start.

However, he soon discovers that Eunjang is plagued by its own set of challenges, dominated by the notorious gang known as The Union. Determined not to repeat past mistakes, Si-eun resolves to confront the violence head-on, vowing to protect his new friends at all costs.

The Union (called the Alliance in the webtoon), a powerful and manipulative organization, exerts control over multiple schools, including Eunjang. At the top is Yeoil High School's brutal leader Na Baek-jin (Bae Nara), who keeps other students in check through psychological methods and sheer physical force.

In an effort to bring down The Union's control over every high school in the district and prevent them from taking over Eunjang, Si-eun makes a pact with Baku, another student who hates how the gang oppresses them. They plan together to reveal The Union's weaknesses and resist the oppression.

The series culminates in a tense and emotionally charged showdown between Si-eun, Baku, and Baek-jin. The last battle between The Union and Eunjung High is not only physical but also ideological, symbolizing the conflict between oppressive control and the yearning for freedom.

Even with such great adversity, Si-eun's tactics, Baku's fighting skills, and the help of 150-odd Eunjung High boys resulted in their victory over The Union.

Weak Hero Class 2 continues to explore themes of trauma, redemption, and the long-lasting effects of violence. Si-eun's hallucination is a device used by the story to discuss these themes, showing how experiences in the past influence current behavior and relationships.

Viewers can watch Weak Hero Class 2 along with season 1 on Netflix.

