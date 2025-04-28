Weak Hero Class 2 soars in popularity, topping rankings in 32 countries

Netflix’s latest South Korean action-drama Weak Hero Class 2 (released April 25, 2025) has stormed global streaming charts, underscoring the rising appeal of K-school action series. Industry data show that the webtoon-based sequel shot to No. 2 worldwide within 24 hours of release.

According to FlixPatrol’s rankings, the series earned an impressive 708 points on its first day, immediately vaulting into the No. 2 spot among all Netflix TV titles globally. It even hit No. 1 in 32 countries by April 27.

The list of territories where the series led the charts is wide-ranging. FlixPatrol shows the show took the top TV position in markets spanning Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and beyond including, Vietnam, Venezuela, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, the Philippines, Peru, Paraguay, Oman, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Chile, Ecuador, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco.

K-Drama Weak Hero Class 2 rockets to Netflix’s top ranks worldwide

In each of these countries, the series unseated other hits to become the most-watched Netflix show. Notably, local Netflix charts confirm Weak Hero Class 2 at No. 1 in Vietnam and Venezuela on April 27, reflecting its exceptionally broad audience. Weak Hero Class 2 outperformed nearly all other global Netflix content, second only to the thriller You (which held No. 1 worldwide that day).

Even in English-speaking markets, where foreign-language series traditionally face stiffer competition, Weak Hero Class 2 posted strong numbers. FlixPatrol data indicate it debuted at No. 5 in Australia and No. 7 in Canada, while cracking the Top 5 in New Zealand (No. 4) and reaching No. 7 in the UK.

In the United States, it climbed to No. 3 at launch – an impressive result considering the dominance of English-language content.

The show's success fits into a broader trend of Korean youth and action dramas finding international audiences. Analysts note that Weak Hero – like predecessors such as All of Us Are Dead – offers a distinctly Korean take on familiar genres (in this case, the school set-up and vigilante-hero concept).

Its popularity shows that global viewers are hungry for these high-stakes, character-driven series. As Netflix invests more in original Korean content, the hit status of Weak Hero Class 2 could encourage similar projects.

The response from viewers has been overwhelmingly positive. The show currently holds an IMDb user rating of 8.4/10. Fans flooded social media and review sites with praise. On IMDb, commenters often highlight the series’ emotional punches as well: Park Ji-hoon’s performance in particular has been praised for his performance alongside Ryeoun, Lee Jun-young, and Bae Nara.

Expand Tweet

Weak Hero Class 2: Story and character overview

The plot of Weak Hero Class 2 picks up where season 1 left off, following Yeon Si-eun (played by Park Ji-hoon). Yeon is a quiet, scholarly teen who has already displayed formidable fighting skills when protecting his friends. In season 2 he grapples with the traumatic aftermath of losing a close friend to violence.

Carrying that pain and determined “to never lose another friend,” Yeon transfers to Eunjang High School – a seemingly ordinary new campus that hides an even more dangerous underworld of bullying and gang alliances. There, he forges new friendships and confronts a ruthless school gang led by the sinister Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra).

Over the course of eight episodes, the series explores Yeon’s growth from a victim turned fighter, emphasizing themes of survival, loyalty, and the fallout from violence. Season 1 introduced Si-eun's intelligence and code of honor, while the sequel raises the stakes: opponents are more powerful and morally complex, and Yeon must rely on friends and strategy as much as on his fists.

New lead characters (portrayed by rising stars Ryeoun, Choi Min-young and others) join the cast, and veteran actor Jo Jung-suk makes a chilling cameo as a menacing figure “Chairman Choi” to amplify the action. Weak Hero Class 2 significantly broadens the canvas and emotional scope established in the first season.

Expand Tweet

For now, Weak Hero Class 2 continues to dominate Netflix’s charts days after its release. Its achievement of hitting No. 1 in dozens of countries — and a top-three spot even in the U.S. and UK — speaks to the growing global appeal.

