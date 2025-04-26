Weak Hero Class 2 soundtrack: Every song from the Netflix sequel

Netflix's Weak Hero Class 2 continues to captivate viewers and offer nuanced storytelling with the development of new and interesting characters. The increasingly gripping narrative and plots have been aided by a series of songs that not only function as background music but also create, develop, and heighten all the emotional intensity and conflict of each narrative moment.

On April 25, 2025, on the same date as the release of the series, the official soundtrack for Weak Hero Class 2 was dropped. This album was composed by the hip-hop producer Primary ( Choi Dong-hoon), known for his extensive work on the popular hit D.P. and the series A Shop for Killers.

The album features an original score and multiple songs from artists such as Huh, Benzamin, Goopy, Meego, Punchnello, and Die Boy.

The soundtrack comprises 26 tracks, each contributing to the series' atmospheric and emotional landscape. Although the series kept Hero by Meego as its opening track, just like season 1.

Weak Hero Class 2 soundtrack: A complete guide to the Netflix series' music

Weak Hero Class 2 soundtrack's diversity reflects the series' multifaceted narrative. Tracks like Revenge Time and BUZZ underscore the show's intense confrontations, while Homesick Acoustic and Lost provide a more introspective tone, highlighting the characters' emotional struggles.

The instrumental pieces, such as Pavlov’s Dog and GAME PLAN, effectively build suspense and tension throughout the series.

These tracks are available for streaming on platforms like Spotify, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the series' musical ambiance.

Here is the full list of all 26 songs:

Revenge time – Huh (2:52)

– Huh (2:52) Answer – Benzamin & Goopy (3:34)

– Benzamin & Goopy (3:34) Mind – Meego (3:22)

– Meego (3:22) BUZZ – Benzamin & Punchnello (2:46)

– Benzamin & Punchnello (2:46) Awakening – Die Boy (5:11)

– Die Boy (5:11) Normal Day (1:46)

(1:46) Homesick Acoustic (3:16)

(3:16) Pavlov’s Dog (0:46)

(0:46) DELIVERY (0:45)

(0:45) Violent (1:31)

(1:31) Run – 1Of1 (2:16)

– 1Of1 (2:16) Fight – Primary & 1Of1 (1:34)

– Primary & 1Of1 (1:34) GAME PLAN (0:39)

(0:39) Trip – 1Of1 (0:42)

– 1Of1 (0:42) Change – Primary & Die Boy (0:52)

– Primary & Die Boy (0:52) kick (1:44)

(1:44) Lost – Idoo (2:39)

– Idoo (2:39) Fear (1:32)

(1:32) Newbe (1:32)

(1:32) Pulse (1:10)

(1:10) Bully (3:51)

(3:51) Villain (1:30)

(1:30) Again Bully (1:24)

(1:24) Noize (1:20)

(1:20) Sleep (0:52)

(0:52) Weak Hero (1:08)

Weak Hero Class 2 picks up with Si-eun transferring to Eunjang High School, seeking a fresh start after Su-ho's coma in the season 1 ending. At Eunjang, Si-eun meets with Park Hu-min (Ryeoun), Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-young), and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae).

Together, they confront the formidable Union gang, led by the genius and calculating Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra) and his unpredictable and cruel enforcer, Geum Seong-je, also known as "The Wolf" (Lee Jun-young).

The season delves deeper into Si-eun's character, portraying his evolution from a solitary student to a strategic leader willing to risk everything for his friends. The narrative crescendos in a climactic battle where Si-eun and his allies outmaneuver the Union, leading to Baek-jin's downfall.

The series concludes with Su-ho waking up from his coma, providing a sense of closure and hope for the characters' futures.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding a third season, the creators have hinted at the possibility, contingent on audience reception. Potential storylines could explore the repercussions of the Union's collapse and its restructuring with Seong-je (Lee Jun-young) as its new head.

Weak Hero Class 2 is currently available for streaming on Netflix, inviting new viewers and longtime fans to experience its compelling blend of action, drama, and heartfelt storytelling.

