“Give them a melo romance please”- Fans in awe of Kim Nam-gil’s cameo appearance alongside Shin Min-ah on Netflix’s Karma

Kim Nam-Gil's cameo appearance in Netflix's recent thriller series Karma, starring Shin Min-ah, Lee Kwang-soo, and others, gained attention from fans online. On April 4, 2025, Netflix unveiled all six episodes of Karma, in which Shin Min-ah plays the role of a doctor named Ju-yeon. Meanwhile, Kim Nam-gil made a brief appearance as Jung-min, one of her colleagues.

Jung-min was also Ju-yeon's love interest, who sticks to her side when she faces a severe past trauma again in life. Despite their brief on-screen time together, fans swooned over their chemistry, asking for more. On the same day, Netflix also shared behind-the-scenes moments and the cast's reaction to them through YouTube.

Viewers observed off-screen banter shared between Shin Min-ah and Kim Nam-gil. In the unseen video, Shin Min-ah was seen suddenly bursting into laughter. When asked why, she explained that despite portraying complex emotions on-screen during Karma's filming, she could not hold back her laughter when acting alongside Kim Nam-gil.

Seeing these behind-the-scenes moments, fans took to X to express their desire to see Shin Min-ah and Kim Nam-gil star in a melo-romance drama together.

"Wait .. Why Minah looks so cute when she laughs also the way she share story of that scene with Namgil she always laugh and smile ... that "Namgirie" hahaha. Aigooo!!! Give them a meloromance please... loving them already," the fan said.

"Paging all casting directors... please, please, please... its time to cast them in a complete meloromance drama!!!," a fan added.

"It's only special appearance but I'm happy enough. Hoping they could work on a project together after this," a user stated.

Fans were amazed by Yoon Jeong-min's (depicted by Kim Nam-gil) character arc and compelling background story. They expressed their wish to see him in more medical drama series.

"OH SHHHH, I know Kim Namgill’s role never be unimportant, but I didn’t know it’ll be this cool....," a fan commented.

"This may be just a cameo role for nam gil, but among all his works, this by far joins the top roles he played that I loved the most. He was like the perfect puzzle piece to end this masterpiece," a user added.

"Kim Namgil for medical drama please. This Karma appearance makes me want to see him in a medical drama more and more," a netizen mentioned.

More about Shin Min-ah's 'Karma' and Kim Nam-gil's recent work

Karma is a thriller drama series that follows the stories of six individuals, each caught in an unfortunate entanglement of fate. Shin Min-ah depicts Ju-yeon, who carries the burden of a traumatic past while professionally working as a doctor. The person who gave her the traumatic experience returns to her life.

Park Hae-soo plays the role of 'The Witness', who witnesses a deadly accident and takes up a life-altering deal that cannot be broken. Kim Sung-kyun plays Gil-ryong, who ends up losing his job unfairly and is forced to take up work that revolves around an enormous sum of money.

Meanwhile, Lee Hee-joon plays the character of 'The Debtor,' who invests in cryptocurrency, wishing to gain a fortune but falls into a crushing debt. Lee Kwang-soo portrays 'Glasses,' a successful doctor running a private clinic in Gangnam. Lastly, Gong Seung-yeon plays the role of Glasses' girlfriend, Yu-jeong, admired for her striking beauty.

Kim Nam-gil also appeared in the recent film Broken (2025) playing the role of novelist Kang Ho-Ryeong. Bae Min-tae (Ha Jung-woo), a gang member, finds out his brother Bae Seok-Tae is dead while his brother's wife Moon Young is missing. The death of Bae Seok-tae was predicted in one of Kang Ho-ryeong's novels, creating more suspense. Bae Min-tae goes on to find the truth behind his brother's death.

Meanwhile, Karma starring Shin Min-ah, Lee Kwang-soo, Kim Nam-gil, and more is now available on Netflix for streaming.

