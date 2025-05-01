Weak Hero Class 2: 5 key differences between the webtoon and Netflix K-drama 

Weak Hero Class 2 starring Park Ji-hoon, Ryeoun, Lee Jun-young, Bae Na-ra, and more has received critical acclaim from drama viewers, while many webtoon readers found the show disappointing. Weak Hero Class 2 depicted Yeon Si-eun’s (Park Ji-hoon) journey of adapting to the new school, Eunjang High School, after going through a traumatic incident at the previous school.

Yeon Si-eun is consumed by guilt as his efforts fell short to protect Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook), his close friend. He continued to face violent bullies at Eunjang High School, but a ray of hope appears as he makes new friends in Park Hu-min, aka Baku (depicted by Ryeoun), Seo Jun-tae (played by Choi Min-young), and Go Hyun-tak (portrayed by Lee Min-jae).

Weak Hero Class 2, written and directed by Yu Su-min, is the Netflix sequel adapted from the widely popular webtoon of the same name, penned by Seopass and illustrated by artist Razen.

Yeon Si-eun with friends at Eunjang High School (Image Via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Although the second season follows the primary storyline of the webtoon, the series writer has made major changes in the show, which could not go unnoticed by the webtoon fans. From new friendship dynamics to major climax scenes, writer Yu Su-min seamlessly takes inspiration from the webtoon while also staying true to his creativity.

Weak Hero Class 2 starring Park Ji-hoon, Bae Na-ra & more: 5 major differences seen in the Netflix drama and the webtoon

1.) White Mamba of Eunjang High School

Yeon Si-eun is physically weak and intellectually smart, given that his academic record is one of the top students in his batch. Seopass introduced Yeon Si-eun as Gray Yeon. Notably, due to his lack of physical fitness, Yeon Si-eun in the drama and Gray Yeon in the webtoon carefully look around to use objects like a pen, flower pot, chair, and more to attack his opponent.

In Weak Hero Class 2 webtoon, he leaves a lasting impression on his opponent due to his self-defense abilities and is labeled as the White Mamba of Eunjang High School. However, in the Netflix series, Yeon Si-eun's White Mamba arc was never explored; instead, he was known as Ice Princess among his friends while his peers preferred not to meddle with him.

2.) Who is Donald Na, aka Na Baek-jin?

Bae Na-ra as Na Baek-jin aka Donald Na (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

South Korean actor Bae Na-ra portrayed the antagonist Na Baek-jin's role in the Netflix series. The webtoon introduced Na Baek-jin as Donald Na. In the final episode of the Weak Hero Class 2 series, it was subtly revealed that Na Baek-jin was an orphan and worked diligently in the Union to provide for the kids in his orphanage.

In the webtoon, Donald Na's character has been extensively explored, which gained readers’ sympathy due to his difficult past. Donald Na came from an underprivileged background and grew up in an abusive family. He lost his mother and spent his childhood without a roof over his head. However, the series did not go deep into Na Baek-jin's background.

3.) Friendship dynamics of Baku and Na Baek-jin

Park Hu-min aka Baku with Na Baek-jin (Image Via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Baku/Park Hu-min, portrayed by Ryeoun, was shown as the childhood friend of Na Baek-jin, but they drifted apart as they grew up. In the drama, Baku was Na Baek-jin's MMA guru who taught him the skills to tackle bullies in middle school.

However, in the webtoon, Donald Na was shown to be stronger than Ben Park (Baku in the series) in terms of physical abilities. Moreover, the two were not friends as kids and this change in dynamics left several readers in shock.

4.) The Union's boss

The Netflix series Weak Hero Class 2 introduced Na Baek-jin as the leader of The Union, a group of high school gang members running shady businesses. Na Baek-jin oversaw the group's accounts and finances and selected representatives from each high school. Notably, Na Baek-jin worked under the Cheon Gang mob's boss, CEO Choi Chang-hee, depicted by Cho Seok.

On the other hand, Na Baek-jin was the sole boss of The Union and did not have a higher-up. Choi Chang-hee was known as Han Chang-hee in the webtoon. The leader of Cheon Gang was an ally of Donald Na but did not control his work in the Union.

5.) Characters missing in Netflix series

Expand Tweet

Some of the key characters who were the core strength of The Union were not shown in the Netflix sequel. This includes Jake Ji, Naksung Yoon, Jimmy Bae, Forest Lee, Myles Joo, and Kingsley Kwan. Furthermore, Ben Park’s (shown as Baku in the series) friends Gerard Jin, Teddy Jin, and Rowan Im were not depicted.

In the Weak Hero Class 2 series, Cho Jung-seok's character Choi Chang-hee's potential involvement in Na Baek-jin’s death increased the possibilities of a season 3. However, the exact details about Na Baek-jin's demise have not been shown. Furthermore, Yeon Si-eun and Ahn Su-ho’s reunion may also open the doors for another season.

Weak Hero Class 2 is streaming on Netflix, while fans may also check out the original web novel.

