NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN episode 1 recap: Na PD kidnaps the members for a guest house staycation

SEVENTEEN once again joined forces with popular variety show producer Na Yeong-seok, aka Na PD, for their show NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN. On June 2, 2025, the first episode of the variety show was aired, showcasing the iconic "kidnapping" incident.

Na PD has "kidnapped" K-pop stars and celebrities for his previous travel shows like Youth Over Flower and NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN.

These shows typically allow the celebrities to collect their necessities before embarking on a travel journey. This time, the production team decided to change the style of kidnapping, centering around the PLEDIS boy group's 10th debut anniversary.

NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN ep 1 recap: guesthouse location, assigned rooms, character quiz, and more

The production team tricked the group members into believing that they were filming special content for Na PD's YouTube channel, Full Moon. The Super Singers donned blazers and suits for the fake celebration. Na PD then played a quiz where he would give hints about his legendary shows, and the members would have to guess the correct name or keyword associated with it.

The second word was bnb, short for bed and breakfast, and, surprisingly, THE8 chose the correct answer. Adding fun to the segment, for each answer, members will receive an award that says the exact reason why they received it.

After THE8 won, he received the award, which stated that it was for guessing "bed and breakfast" correctly, and so they were invited for a three-night and four-day trip. The members were given coupons for NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN before they departed for their journey.

In commemoration of SEVENTEEN’s decennial anniversary, Na PD and his team decided to take the boys on a staycation. The guesthouse named NANA BNB or NANA Minbak is located in Boeun town of Chungcheongbuk-do.

After reaching the destination of NANA bnb WITH SEVENTEEN, the members quickly decided what they would share with each other.

Rooms assigned NANA bnb in SEVENTEEN

Room 1: Woozi, DK, and Vernon.

Room 2: Wonwoo, THE8, and Seungkwan.

Room 3: S.Coups, Joshua, Mingyu, and Dino.

Room 4: Jun and HOSHI.

Following the room assignment, S.Coups, Joshua, Wonwoo, Jun, Hoshi, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, THE8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino moved to the playroom. The group participated in the popular Character Quiz to win food ingredients.

During the Character Quiz segment on NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN, participants are shown images of characters or celebrities. They only get three seconds to recognize and say the correct name. If the group loses a round, then the production will take one ingredient away.

In this segment of NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN, THE8 could not recognize Leonard DiCaprio, and Joshua pointed out how Hoshi reacted, saying it was actually David Beckham. Hoshi was also incorrect but confidently stated that it was David Beckham.

SEVENTEEN members continued to fail several rounds where Chinese members were allowed to take the names of celebrities in Chinese. Jun surprised the audience by recognizing Super Junior leader Kyuhyun as Guixian, leaving Na PD and the team in shock. Wonwoo failed to recognize Dino's father, DK thought Aespa’s Winter was BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

The production team made SEVENTEEN play a Snacks Quiz amidst the game as they could not win a single round of the Character Quiz. In the final round, Joshua was all set to answer the last question and saw his mother's image and answered correctly. Closing the first night of NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN, all the members gathered and made dinner with the available ingredients.

The upcoming episode of NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN is scheduled to air on Monday, June 9, 2025, on tvN.

