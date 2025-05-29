Why is #BOYCOTT_CHOIZA_ROAD trending? SEVENTEEN's S.Coups & Mingyu's upcoming show appearance faces backlash

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Mingyu's recent collaboration with variety show CHOIZA ROAD gained criticism due to Choiza of the Dynamic Duo's past allegations. Recently, the two K-pop idols were allegedly spotted filming content with Choiza and Gaeko. On May 28, CHOIZA ROAD unveiled the teaser of the episode featuring S.Coups and Mingyu in a record studio on their YouTube channel.

Ad

Ad

Trending

With the teaser circulating online, past allegations against Choiza involving late singer Sulli resurfaced. Fans expressed their disapproval of S.Coups and Mingyu's appearance on the show, citing Choiza and Sulli's former relationship, his alleged s*xual lyrics about the late singer, and their age gap.

Subsequently, fans turned to social media to show their disappointment, urging fellow fans not to engage with the content after its release. They called for a boycott of CHOIZA ROAD.

Ad

"ATTENTION CARATs!! Please, do not watch seventeen's collaboration with choiza, give it no views or likes. In this way, we can protect seventeen from the issue, and im sure they are already aware from it. #PROTECT_SEVENTEEN #BOYCOTT_CHOIZA_ROAD PROTECT YOUR IDOLS PLYBE!," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar reactions poured in from SEVENTEEN fans on X.

"please be aware of what is happening and DO NOT support that show or anything that comes out of it. don't post or associate with even a second of anything related to choiza or dynamic duo," a fan wrote.

"there are 27363744 other youtube shows they could’ve gone on instead of this," another fan mentioned.

Ad

Fans further expressed their disappointment in the K-pop idols for their upcoming appearance on the show.

"@pledis_17 @pledis17_STAFF CANCEL CHOIZA SHOW RELEASE WITH SCOUPS AND MINGYU. WE PLEAD YOU TO NOT RELEASE AND I'M SURE YOU KNOW THE REASONS VERY WELL," one fan wrote.

"CARAT's LETS BOYCOTT THE COLLABORATION OF GYUCHEOL AND CHOIZA. DONT WATCH AND DON'T ENGAGE IN THAT SHOW!!" another fan commented.

Ad

"many of us are deeply uncomfortable with SEVENTEEN collaborating with Choiza due to his problematic past. We hope HYBE takes our concerns seriously," stated another.

Choiza and late Sulli's relationship resurged amid SEVENTEEN's S.Coups & Mingyu's upcoming CHOIZA ROAD appearance

Ad

Choiza, aka Choi Jae-ho, and late K-pop idol Sulli, aka Choi Jin-ri, publicly dated between 2013 and 2017. Their relationship reportedly drew malicious comments and hate from netizens. Additionally, the lyrics of the song Eat Pray Love by Dynamic Duo were interpreted to be s*xual and provocative in nature.

The song was released in 2015, while they were still dating, and netizens assumed the lyrics to be referring to Sulli. Following Sulli's demise in 2019, Choiza shared his grievances through an Instagram post about the late K-pop idol. He received criticism from netizens who accused him of contributing to the pressure faced by Sulli.

Ad

Moreover, Sulli's mother appeared in an MBC documentary aired in 2020, where she expressed her disapproval of her daughter's relationship with the Dynamic Duo member, expressing concerns about their 13-year age gap. After the documentary's release, Choiza came under public scrutiny.

Late Sulli, formerly a member of K-pop girl group f(X) (Image Via Instagram/@jelly_jilli)

In other news, the K-pop band unveiled their latest album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, on May 26, 2025, on their 10th debut anniversary. Their collaboration variety show NANA BnB with SEVENTEEN, with Na PD is set to release on June 2, 2025, on tvN and Channel K.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More