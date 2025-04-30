Kim Soo-hyun files additional lawsuit against YouTuber Garo Sero Institute in Violation of Anti-stalking act amid Kim Sae-ron controversy

Kim Soo-hyun has filed another legal complaint against Kim Se-ui, the operator of Garosero Research Institute, in violation of the anti-stalking act amid the Kim Sae-ron controversy. On April 30, 2025, Newsen reported that Kim Soo-hyun's legal representative law firm, LKB & Partners, reportedly confirmed filing a lawsuit against YouTuber Garosero Research Institute through an official statement.

Ad

The actor and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, filed a litigation and indictment on April 1, 2025, and the court ruling came in Kim Soo-hyun's favor. On April 24, 2025, the court reportedly informed Kim Se-ui regarding rulings prohibiting him from stalking the Queen of Tears actor. However, the YouTuber reportedly overlooked the court's judgment and continued to share allegedly false information against the actor.

LKB & Partners explained court rulings through the statement:

“Although there was a court ruling prohibiting his actions as stalking and he was notified of the decision on the 24th, Kim Se-ui ignored the court ruling and continued to spread false information about actor Kim Soo-hyun through his YouTube channel.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, this is not the first lawsuit the actor has filed against Kim Se-ui. Previously, on March 20, he made a criminal complaint against Kim Se-ui and Kim Sae-ron's bereaved family, accusing them of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of S*xual Crimes.

YouTuber Garosero Research Institute overlooks court ruling decision to prevent him from stalking Kim Soo-hyun

On April 29, 2025, LKB & Partners, the South Korean law firm representing Kim Soo-hyun, revealed they have made additional criminal complaints against YouTuber Garosero Research Institute, aka Kim Se-ui. Notably, the user is closely connected to the late South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, whose family members turned to his YouTube channel to make dating allegations against the actor.

Ad

On April 24, 2025, the court reportedly prohibited Kim Se-ui from following the Dream High star in their rulings. LKB & Partners further shared the repercussions he might face for his actions following the rulings. The accused, in the case of violations of the Anti-Stalking Act, may have to serve up to 2 years in prison, or a fine of approximately 20 million KRW is sought, as per South Korean law.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LKB & Partners said:

“Kim Se-ui's above-mentioned act ignores the court's decision and is in itself subject to criminal punishment to the extent of two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won (Article 20, Paragraph 2 of the Stalking Punishment Act).”

They added that the actor and his management have continued to take further legal action against Garosero Research Institute.

Ad

“We would like to inform you that GOLD MEDALIST and actor Kim Soo-hyun have promptly filed additional complaints and indictments against this," they said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since March 10, 2025, Kim Se-ui has given a platform to Kim Sae-ron's family and an individual who claims to be a close "aunt" of the late actress to share her alleged past relationship with Kim Soo-hyun.

The Thieves actor was accused of dating the Bloodhounds actress for over 5-6 years while she was still a minor. He has published several videos making further allegations against the actor with alleged evidence to back up their claims.

In response, the actor denied the accusations but agreed that he was in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she had already passed the age of adulthood. Furthermore, in a criminal lawsuit against her family and Kim Se-ui for causing him financial damage, he claimed 20 billion KRW as compensation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More