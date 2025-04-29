Kim Sae-ron's lawyer reported to National Human Rights Commission of Korea for allegedly providing false legal advice in Kim Soo-hyun controversy

Lawyer Boo Ji-seo, legal representative for the family of late actress Kim Sae-ron, has been reported to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. On April 29, 2025, Xports, a South Korean media outlet, reported that a formal complaint against the lawyer was filed with the National Human Rights Commission under public interest.
An individual, identified as A, accused lawyer Boo Ji-seo of providing false legal advice to Kim Sae-ron's family regarding the Kim Soo-hyun dating controversy. Individual A claimed that lawyer Boo actively participated in and initiated the act of spreading allegations against Kim Soo-hyun, along with the private images and videos.
The individual also accused lawyer Boo Ji-seo of providing distorted and false legal counsel to Kim Sae-ron's family.
“As the legal representative of the late Kim Sae-ron's bereaved family, Attorney Boo went beyond simple legal advice and actively spread the bereaved family's claims and used his position as an attorney to make false information appear to be the truth. He is more likely to be criticized for abusing his trust as a legal expert."
Previously, Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo-hyun had filed a lawsuit against Kim Sae-ron’s family, YouTuber Garosaero Research Institute, and an individual claiming to be the actress’s aunt.
The complaint was filed in violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of S*xual Crimes, specifically regarding the distribution of content recorded on camera.
Kim Sae-ron's legal representative accused of making false claims against Kim Soo-hyun to damage his reputation
In the complaint filed with the National Human Rights Commission, individual A questioned the credibility of attorney Boo Ji-seo from Buyu Law Firm in South Korea. The individual accused him of contributing to damaging Kim Soo-hyun’s public image.
“Statement of false facts using materials lacking objective verification. Attorney Boo personally announced provocative claims such as the 'grooming s*xual crime' suspicions through press conferences and other means, which has dealt a fatal and irreparable blow to the trust and positive image that Kim Soo-hyun has built up for years both domestically and internationally.”
The controversy has cost the actor significant endorsement deals with brands like Prada, Shinhan Bank, and others.
Kim Sae-ron's family accused South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun of being involved in an alleged relationship with the actress when she was underage. On March 10, 2025, they began sharing purported evidence through YouTuber Garosaero Research Institute, which included handwritten letters, text messages, videos, and photos of the two celebrities during their relationship. Notably, this came after the actress died on February 16, 2025.
Legal representative Boo Ji-seo made a statement regarding Soo-hyun's alleged relationship with Kim Soo-hyun at a press conference held in March 2025—
“Kim Sae Ron was 17 at the time. The letter also mentions that the two dated for 5-6 years and that it was her first love.”
In response, Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, denied all the allegations but admitted that he was in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron after she became an adult. Gold Medalist also confirmed that the actor had filed a legal complaint against the Bloodhounds actress's family as well as the YouTuber involved. In the complaint, he sought 12 billion KRW for the damages inflicted.
Notably, the actor's upcoming drama Knock-Off, produced by Disney+, has been placed on indefinite hold. Meanwhile, the late Sae-ron's reputation is reportedly suffering damage as her private love life continues to be publicly discussed.