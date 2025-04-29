Kim Sae-ron's lawyer reported to National Human Rights Commission of Korea for allegedly providing false legal advice in Kim Soo-hyun controversy

Lawyer Boo Ji-seo, legal representative for the family of late actress Kim Sae-ron, has been reported to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. On April 29, 2025, Xports, a South Korean media outlet, reported that a formal complaint against the lawyer was filed with the National Human Rights Commission under public interest.

Ad

An individual, identified as A, accused lawyer Boo Ji-seo of providing false legal advice to Kim Sae-ron's family regarding the Kim Soo-hyun dating controversy. Individual A claimed that lawyer Boo actively participated in and initiated the act of spreading allegations against Kim Soo-hyun, along with the private images and videos.

The individual also accused lawyer Boo Ji-seo of providing distorted and false legal counsel to Kim Sae-ron's family.

“As the legal representative of the late Kim Sae-ron's bereaved family, Attorney Boo went beyond simple legal advice and actively spread the bereaved family's claims and used his position as an attorney to make false information appear to be the truth. He is more likely to be criticized for abusing his trust as a legal expert."

Ad

Trending

Previously, Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo-hyun had filed a lawsuit against Kim Sae-ron’s family, YouTuber Garosaero Research Institute, and an individual claiming to be the actress’s aunt.

The complaint was filed in violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of S*xual Crimes, specifically regarding the distribution of content recorded on camera.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Sae-ron's legal representative accused of making false claims against Kim Soo-hyun to damage his reputation

In the complaint filed with the National Human Rights Commission, individual A questioned the credibility of attorney Boo Ji-seo from Buyu Law Firm in South Korea. The individual accused him of contributing to damaging Kim Soo-hyun’s public image.

Ad

“Statement of false facts using materials lacking objective verification. Attorney Boo personally announced provocative claims such as the 'grooming s*xual crime' suspicions through press conferences and other means, which has dealt a fatal and irreparable blow to the trust and positive image that Kim Soo-hyun has built up for years both domestically and internationally.”

Ad

The controversy has cost the actor significant endorsement deals with brands like Prada, Shinhan Bank, and others.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Sae-ron's family accused South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun of being involved in an alleged relationship with the actress when she was underage. On March 10, 2025, they began sharing purported evidence through YouTuber Garosaero Research Institute, which included handwritten letters, text messages, videos, and photos of the two celebrities during their relationship. Notably, this came after the actress died on February 16, 2025.

Legal representative Boo Ji-seo made a statement regarding Soo-hyun's alleged relationship with Kim Soo-hyun at a press conference held in March 2025—

Ad

“Kim Sae Ron was 17 at the time. The letter also mentions that the two dated for 5-6 years and that it was her first love.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response, Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, denied all the allegations but admitted that he was in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron after she became an adult. Gold Medalist also confirmed that the actor had filed a legal complaint against the Bloodhounds actress's family as well as the YouTuber involved. In the complaint, he sought 12 billion KRW for the damages inflicted.

Notably, the actor's upcoming drama Knock-Off, produced by Disney+, has been placed on indefinite hold. Meanwhile, the late Sae-ron's reputation is reportedly suffering damage as her private love life continues to be publicly discussed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More