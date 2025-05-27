“Louder”- Fans react as SEVENTEEN's THE8 seemingly shades PLEDIS’ security measures comparing 200-bodyguard treatment in China

SEVENTEEN’s THE8, aka Xu Minghao, seemingly called out PLEDIS Entertainment for security issues on K-Star Next Door. On May 27, 2025, THE8 appeared on Jonathan's talk show, the K-Star Next Door, where he spoke about the tight security experience he had during the KOLON event in China in June 2024.

Several photos and clips from the event went viral on social media, where reportedly 200 bodyguards were deployed to protect the SEVENTEEN member. When Jonathan asked him about the security measures taken by the brand, THE8 revealed that he was not aware of the exact number of bodyguards present there.

However, THE8 expressed his gratitude towards the brand for looking out for him and the fans’ safety. He said,

“I was surprised when I got out of the car. It was all people as I walked down. I was so grateful. It was amazing. It was the treatment I never got from my agency.”

Fans paid attention to how honest THE8 was while discussing the measures taken by PLEDIS Entertainment and HYBE for his security. They believed that the K-pop idol was allegedly criticizing the agency and voiced their opinions on the agency's alleged treatment.

"Louder," a fan said.

"yessss say it louder. when any of the member had solo schedules, they do get lack of securities espc at airport coz sasaengs there are wild," a user mentioned.

"This is like the very first time i have seen minghao backing fans against plybe usually he protects even in his lives he is always defends them. So this tells you how much hurt he gets to be treated like that on airports both plybe and fans need to stop," a netizen stated.

Fans expressed their satisfaction watching THE8 share his experience and highlight PLEDIS Entertainment's role in SEVENTEEN's security.

"OMG Minghao. Clock pledis for me. That mf company deserves to be publicly shamed," a fan commented.

"one thing i love about hao is that he's never afraid of speaking the truth," another fan commented.

"You know what? Hao needs to speak more about the treatment the company gives them," a user wrote.

Jonathan asked THE8 if he hesitated renewing his contract with PLEDIS Entertainment. He replied that it was not hesitation but the terms of the contract had not changed and highlighted that they deserved better.

Eventually, the renewal process brought SEVENTEEN together to negotiate the conditions and strengthen the group's bond. Fans also shared their thoughts about THE8's honesty.

"This is why it is important for the fandom to be supportive and engaged; give them the leverage to negotiate for better conditions!" a netizen reacted.

"I love how real he is. He is 10% correct he is allowed to know his worth instead of bowing down to everything. Good for him," a user said.

"Their courage to stand up for themselves and demand what they know they deserve is the reason why they're still in this industry, growing and thriving," a netizen stated.

SEVENTEEN’s THE8 on Jonathan's The K-Star Next Door: MBTI discussion, HAPPY BURSTDAY solo track Skyfall, and more

On May 27, SEVENTEEN member THE8 appeared as a guest on the YouTube show The K-Star Next Door, led by South Korea-based Congolese entertainer Jonathan Yiombi. THE8 and Jonathan spoke about the group's 10th debut anniversary, new album HAPPY BURSTDAY, and other things.

Jonathan asked THE8 regarding his MBTI and whether his traits were inclined towards F (Feeling) or T (Thinking). The SEVENTEEN member is often mistaken to be a thinker, someone who makes decisions based on reasoning and logic.

However, THE8 revealed that he was more inclined towards ‘F’ or Feeling, which left Jonathan surprised. Notably, people whose MBTI falls towards ‘F’ often make decisions based on personal belief and emotions.

THE8 said,

“I'm an F. Sometimes I sound straightforward. To be honest, I'm being an F, but even my members go, "Are you a T?" If I were a T, I wouldn't say that for you.”

Expand Tweet

Additionally, all SEVENTEEN members have released solo tracks, which are included in the HAPPY BURSTDAY album. THE8 introduced his solo song Skyfall, which has dreamy melodies accompanied by EDM beats. Jonathan appeared to have loved the song, as he immediately started dancing and also hyped up the staff to sing along.

Meanwhile, HAPPY BURSTDAY by SEVENTEEN was released on May 26, 2025, on music platforms worldwide.

