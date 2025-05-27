"No seat? No problem"—Internet reacts as CARATs’ yacht rentals for SEVENTEEN's BURST Stage concert viewing hits news headlines

CARATs made headlines for reportedly renting yachts for the SEVENTEEN's B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage. On May 25, 2025, the K-pop boy group held their 10th anniversary concert named B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage at the Jamsu Bridge in Seoul, South Korea, free of charge.

The concert winners were selected through a raffle system, where 6,000 fans managed to acquire a ticket. Additionally, many fans flocked to the Banpo bridge, the Some Sevit area, and the Hangang Park to indulge in different activities organized by PLEDIS Entertainment for fans. As per Sports Donga, over 100,000 CARATs were reported to have visited Seoul for the 10th anniversary celebrations.

The Jamsu Bridge was completely packed, so some CARATs seemingly rented dolly boats and yachts to watch the concert on the water, waving their lightsticks. In particular, a Busan-based broadcast channel called KNN reported about this incident, which gained attention on social media.

Netizens shared their thoughts on X, commenting on fans' dedication to the K-pop group and their yacht party idea.

"No seat? No problem, just rent a yacht," a fan said.

"Don't challenge the carats with what are you willing to do because they just rented a yacht to watch Seventeen on stage ON THEIR 10TH YEAR," a user said.

"The way they spent yachts for a FREE concert oh seventeen you will never be the flop that they want you to be you are so loved," a netizen stated.

Internet users were surprised to see the unwavering support SEVENTEEN received from Korean CARATs.

"THE FUN OF BEING A K-CARAT OMG ENVIOUS!!! WDYM THERE ARE CARATS ON A YACHT TO WATCH ?!?!?," a fan stated.

"Carats are so insane for getting whole YACHTS to watch the show, SVT not only filling the lands with fans but the rivers and seas too!!" a user mentioned.

"Some CARATS are sooo extra?!!!!?!!?! Wdym they're watching the Burst Stage while they're on their yachts?!" a netizen reacted.

Netizens continued to share hilarious reactions to CARATs' yacht party.

"tbh, this is iconic. i wanna experience svt live performance on a yacht too (let me in your friends circle pls)," a netizen wrote.

"Korean carats are never beating the filthy rich allegations," a fan said.

"It's like a scene from a kdrama when the guy takes a boat and goes to the girl at the bcarat, the rich chaebol guy on the boat being carats," a user commented.

SEVENTEEN members react to CARATs' yacht viewing party for the 10th Anniversary BURST Stage

SEVENTEEN became the talk of the town on May 25, 2025, one day before the BURST Stage concert in Seoul. The concert was a part of the B-DAY PARTY event held at Some Sevit from May 23 to May 25, 2025 where fans participated in the photocard exchange booth, fifth album merch stalls, Photoism, Puzzle SVT, and more.

The group performed some of their hit tracks including Aju Nice, Rock With You, and the new songs HBD and Thunder from HAPPY BURSTDAY at the 1 hour and 30 minutes show. Moreover, some fans reportedly rented yachts on the Han River which was noticed by SEVENTEEN members.

As seen in the videos circulating on internet, the boy group identified the Caratbong lightsticks held by people on the yachts. They appeared to be shocked to see how fans found an alternative way to enjoy the free concert. Before the concert, S.Coups was allegedly seen waving towards the fans on boats.

During the concert, Seungkwan was speechless, and so Hoshi stated:

"It's the best birthday party ever."

Additionally, SEVENTEEN held the 10th debut anniversary Weverse live session on May 26, 2025, to celebrate the occasion with fans while also reading the messages all thirteen members wrote for each other.

