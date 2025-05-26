"THE POWER THEY HOLD" – Fans react as SEVENTEEN's 5th studio album Happy Burstday scores the highest first-week sales on Hanteo in 2025

On May 26, 2025,@kchartsmaster reported that Happy Burstday by SEVENTEEN has hit the highest 1st Day sales on Hanteo in 2025. Happy Burstday is the group's fifth studio album, released on May 26.

The band has sold over 2,134,982 copies (and counting) at the time of writing, as reported by the same account. They have surpassed RIIZE's Odyssey in first-day sales record with 1,797,267 copies.

In third place on the list is ZEROBASEONE's Blue Paradise, which sold 1,252,315 copies, followed by BOYNEXTDOOR's No Genre with 1,166,419 copies sold. NCT Wish's poppop is in the fourth spot, having sold 1,087,838 copies on the first day.

Carats (fandom name) took to social media to express their excitement for the group's latest achievement. One fan remarked that the K-pop group is getting bigger and better and marvelled at the power they hold.

"From almost 700k sales for their 4th full album to happy burstday already reaching 1M by 5PM KST on its first day even before the actual release. THEY’RE GETTING BIGGER AND BIGGER. THE POWER THEY HOLD," one fan commented on X.

Carats continued to share similar comments on X, celebrating their record-breaking first-day sales.

"Not yet released, 34mins before it’s actual released, I can’t wait for the numbers to go up. Carat’s power, let’s go for 4-5million on 1st day!!!" exclaimed another fan on X.

"OMG. THIS IS HUGE, 2 MILLION+ IN ONE DAY??????? I fear, no one's touching this record ever," commented another carat.

"We did well carats! In this economy with all the boycotts and all plus our boys entering the E-era, we still did such an amazing job. Now let's keep this energy and hype and push our streams and make our boys bursting with pride!" remarked another fan.

Fans continued to flood X with congratulatory messages for the group, calling it a 'historic moment of K-pop'.

"My Seventeen, you outdid yourselves once again! That was the best 49 minutes. Every solo song reflected each member so much. I love it!!!" a fan reacted on X.

"SEVENTEEN is on fire! 'HAPPY BURSTDAY’ smashing the biggest first-week debut of 2025 on Hanteo in just a few hours is unreal — 2.27M copies sold already? Their power, dedication, and fandom are next level. Another historic moment for K-pop!" wrote another fan on X.

"10 years in the industry and they still got the power," added another fan on X.

More about SEVENTEEN's Happy Burstday

The group released their fifth full-length album, Happy Burstday, on May 26, 2025, which also marks SEVENTEEN's 10th anniversary. This album is their first full-length release in three years following their last album, Face the Sun, which was released in 2022.

The title, Happy Burstday, combines Birthday and Burst, symbolizing the band's rebirth as a new SEVENTEEN as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily on April 22, 2025. Their agency, Pledis, stated in a press release, as reported by the same publication.

"The album adds a special meaning because it will be released on the 10th anniversary of Seventeen's debut."

The album also features collaboration with Pharrell Williams on the track Bad Influence and Timbaland on the track Damage as reported by Billboard on May 13, 2025.

In an interview published by The Korean Herald on May 26, 2025, Seungkwan shared what fans can expect from the album. He stated, as reported by the same publication:

"This album holds all the energy Seventeen has shown over the past 10 years. It contrasts with the fresh-faced charm we had when we debuted — you’ll see a more seasoned Seventeen."

In other news, the group celebrated their 10th debut anniversary with a three-day fan event, B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage, held at Seoul's Jamsugyo Bridge from May 23 to May 25, 2025.

