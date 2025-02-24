"Did they spoil contract extension?"— ZEROBASEONE fans emotional over "we'll be together till the end" lyric in 'BLUE' amidst ongoing renewal rumors

ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) made their much-anticipated comeback with their fifth mini album BLUE PARADISE on February 24, 2025. The album contains six tracks in all, including the pre-release single Doctor! Doctor! and the music video for the title track BLUE.

On the day of the album release, Daily Sports reported that WakeOne is reviewing the group's activities to evaluate if the group's term can be extended. The group is supposed to be active for 2.5 years from its debut, and that time will be up soon.

BLUE is a song that speaks about the protagonist's relationship with a loved one. There is nostalgia and a message of hope in the lyrics. Upon listening to the lyric 'We'll be together till the end of the world' from BLUE, fans began to wonder if the group spoiled the contract extension.

"did they spoil contract extension?"

"Either way, I hope the final decision is BASED on what the members WANT and not forced onto them," another X user wrote.

"Don’t give me false hope," a fan wrote.

"i'm not crying you are," another fan commented.

Fans were also quick to appreciate the symbolism and meaning embedded in the music video of BLUE. They compared it to SHINee and commented on the production quality.

"Damn, I love this. The chorus is so SHINee-esque, I can imagine Onew and Key singing it together. The production could use some bite to it and the ending could be extended, but I like this one!" a fan remarked.

"zb1 redefining the meaning of blue from just a "sad" color, but it could also mean nostalgia, friendship, and memories," another X user wrote.

"THE MV IS SO BEAUTIFUL, THE SONG IS SOTY, THE BRIDGE IS EVERYTHING," another fan wrote.

ZEROBASEONE's latest mini album, BLUE PARADISE, is available to stream and download on leading streaming platforms like Melon, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Genie, and VIBE. Watch the music video for ZEROBASEONE's BLUE here:

ZEROBASEONE's music video for BLUE had over 4,169,759 views since its release 6 hours ago. The view counter continues to rise as the day progresses.

ZEROBASEONE: Journey at a glance and future with WakeOne

ZEROBASEONE is a nine-member group that debuted in 2023. The members were participants on Mnet's reality show Boys Planet. Each member is originally signed under a different agency; however, the group's activities are managed by WakeOne. The group released its first Japanese EP, Prezent, in January 2025. BLUE PARADISE marks the group's first comeback of 2025.

There is no official word from WakeOne or the members regarding the contract extension. However, fans remain hopeful to find all nine members together regardless of what the future holds. Many fans have protested against the group continuing with WakeOne, citing alleged mistreatment and lack of opportunities from the label.

