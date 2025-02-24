"CAN WE AT LEAST ENJOY THE COMEBACK FIRST"- Fans react to WakeOne's rumored contract review plans for ZEROBASEONE

ZEROBASEONE aka ZB1 might just enjoy a longer time together if the latest reports by Daily Sports (Ilgan Sports) are to be believed. According to ZB1's initial contract, the group was supposed to be active for two and a half years following its debut in 2023. The group's management agency WakeOne has reportedly begun evaluating parameters to extend the group's activities.

However, the fans are divided over the news. While many are thrilled by the group's run potentially extending, some are also miffed that the label is rushing towards a decision amid the group's comeback with the ep BLUE PARADISE.

"discussing about contract renewal on the comeback day??? CAN WE AT LEAST ENJOY THE COMEBACK FIRST," a fan wrote.

"wk1 knowing its a crucial time so they can no longer reject and ignore the offers of the highest selling power in the company oh zhang hao kingie you will forever be booked and busy!" a user wrote

"the contract negotiations better be in the favour of jebis... ricky and jiwoong should get a fair deal with the way they've been sidelined in the past and we want all nine to be together with nice opportunities for all" a fan replied

"i want more zb1 but not under wakeone" a user replied

The alleged mistreatment by the group's management agency has fans divided over ZB1's future with the agency. While the group is managed by WakeOne, each individual member is managed by a different agency.

Kep1er, a K-pop girl group that was also formed in a similar pattern as ZB1, successfully renewed its contract and extended its activities as a group with a few lineup changes.

There is no official word from any agency, but fans continue to wonder whether ZEROBASEONE might also go through a lineup change.

"Why would they make a contract extension plan? Don't they see the problems the group has going on every day and without the abuse anyway nobody wants that and it's not good for the group and the fans" a user wrote

"zeroses you trend mistreatment hashtags every chance you get WHY would you want a contract extension" a user wrote

"me realizing zhang hao won’t extend his contract even for a single day" a user replied

On February 24, 2025, ZEROBASEONE made a comeback with the EP BLUE PARADISE featuring the lead single BLUE. A pre-release single Doctor! Doctor! was released in January 2025.

At the time of this writing, the group had sold 821,998 copies of the mini album. The numbers continue to rise as the day progresses.

What has ZEROBASEONE been up to since its debut?

ZEROBASEONE debuted in 2023 with the EP Youth in the Shade. The group was formed through Boys Planet, a reality program by Mnet. It consists of nine members, namely, Kim Ji-woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han-bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae-rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu-vin, Park Gun-wook, and Han Yu-jin.

ZEROBASEONE made its Japanese debut in 2024 with the single Yura Yura (Unmei no Hana). The members also sang Only One Story which served as the opening theme for Rayquaza Rising, the fourth chapter of Pokémon Horizons: The Series.

The single was also included in the group's debut Japanese EP Prezent which was released in January 2025.

