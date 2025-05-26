"Devilishly handsome"— Fans in frenzy over SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo's motorcycle scene in 'Thunder' MV amid the singer's military service

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo may be away on military duty, but his brief appearance in the newly released Thunder music video has left a strong impression on fans around the world. The music video, which dropped on May 26 as the lead single of the group’s fifth full-length album, Happy Burstday, features the rapper in a solo motorcycle sequence. His scene quickly became one of the MV’s most talked-about moments.

Despite enlisting on April 3, 2025, Wonwoo was able to participate in pre-recorded content for the group’s 10th anniversary comeback. His screen time in Thunder is short but visually striking. He is clad in a dark, edgy outfit and rides a motorcycle under moody lighting. He fully embodies the song’s bold and rebellious energy.

Although he is currently absent from live activities, his appearance in Thunder added emotional weight to the release. It reminded fans of his presence and dedication to the group even while serving. An X user, @dearest_jeonn, wrote,

"love it when wonwoo played with his voice like this and he look so devilishly handsome too."

Others reflected on how much they missed him. They also appreciated his looks and wrote about how they felt seeing him on screen.

"THE WAY I SCREAMED WHEN HE SHOWED UP DEVOURING HIS PART," a fan commented.

"FAK LAH YOU HAVE NO RIGHTS TO LOOK THIS GOOD," another netizen added.

"cheol said that even svt themselves were shocked at ww's sudden enlistment date. yet there he was, trying to fit everything in to the remaining days before his military service. wonwoo," an X user remarked.

"wonwoo in reddish brown leather.. i’m not gonna survive," another fan wrote.

The moment sparked a wave of reactions online. Fans expressed their awe at how he managed to dominate the screen with just seconds of footage.

"crazy how he always went viral with barely 3 seconds of screen time," an X user wrote.

"THAT'S ENOUGH TO WRECK ME," a fan said.

"screaming when wonwoo appears on my screen JEON WON WOO WITH BIG BIKE??!" another person said.

SEVENTEEN’s 10th anniversary, Wonwoo's ongoing military service, and more

SEVENTEEN’s latest release is more than just a comeback; it’s a celebration of a decade-long journey. The group marked their 10th debut anniversary on May 26 with the album Happy Burstday and a large-scale celebration titled B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage. Held on May 25 at Seoul’s Jamsu Bridge, the event brought together an estimated 100,000 fans across the Seom Sevit area and online platforms.

Wonwoo officially began his mandatory military service on April 3, 2025, shortly after participating in SEVENTEEN’s CARAT LAND fan event in March. He is currently serving as a public service worker, a role typically assigned for health or personal reasons.

The Thunder MV, unveiled just a day later, reflects the themes of rebirth and bold self-expression that define the album. Anchored by a powerful EDM beat and explosive choreography, the track compares personal evolution to the force of thunder and lightning.

The song was first previewed live during the BURST Stage performance, where members introduced both Thunder and another new track, HBD, to fans for the first time.

Happy Burstday features 16 tracks in total, including three group songs and 13 solo tracks—one from each member—making it SEVENTEEN’s most individually expressive album to date. Member Woozi contributed to writing and composing, alongside collaborators like Bumzu and Pharrell Williams.

While Jeonghan and Wonwoo are currently serving in the military, the remaining 11 members continue with promotions. Hoshi and Woozi have also announced their enlistment plans for the latter half of 2025. Meanwhile, S.Coups is exempt from service due to a prior injury.

