"Anti-company through and through" — Fans react as SEVENTEEN's S.Coups and Mingyu seemingly take aim at Pledis' strategy 

On Wednesday, May 21, ahead of their tenth debut anniversary, SEVENTEEN released a special documentary for their upcoming fifth studio album, HAPPY BURSTDAY. The documentary showcased the members being shocked as they heard about some upcoming changes within the group, especially the addition or removal of some members.

As the documentary continued, it was revealed that it was a special skit that the members rolled out for their variety show, Going Seventeen. Regardless, as the clips from the documentary landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but analyze them.

One of these clips included a comment made by Mingyu as the members drove back to their dorm after hearing the news about the possible restructuring of the group.

"But the company has to make money through us, are they that certain that they can keep making money after restructuring us?" he said.

Additionally, the leader of the group also took a hit at their agency, Pledis Entertainment. When the members were discussing whether they should actually hear out the agency on what they had in mind about the restructuring, S.Coups stated that they should stop siding with the company.

Though these clips were part of a comedic skit, fans couldn't help but notice the two members' potential shade towards their agency.

"The best thing coming out of today's Gose. SCOUPS being anti-company through and through. Not ONCE did he even consider siding with a decision that was taken without talking with members. KING😌," commented one fan.

Similar reactions praising S.Coups and Mingyu's seemingly anti-company statements poured in from other fans.

"when ure a pl3dis hater but scoups is ur opponent," said a fan.

"Mingyu reminding us they are really the money makers of their company part 2," added another fan.

"I LIKE THE FACT THAT HE DIDNT STUTTER AT ALL!! GO TELL THEM MINGYU🤭," commented another fan.

More fans praised the two members for being aware of the value they added to the agency and how they prioritized the group and its members over Pledis Entertainment.

"this documentary might be fake but seungcheol's line here wasn't," stated a fan.

"S.Coups who stood his ground because he prioritized his member more than the company. That's it. That's just who he is," added another fan.

"My mans been a company hater since the beginning. Everyone has to see that one interview where he said he'd choose the members more than the company. Clock it bestie," said another fan.

"those lines are authentic🫣," commented another.

More about SEVENTEEN and their recent activities

SEVENTEEN at the 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards in 2018 (Image via Getty)

SEVENTEEN is a thirteen-piece K-pop boy band that debuted under Pledis Entertainment back in 2015. The group's members are S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. The group also has three units for vocal, performance, and Hip Hop.

The vocal lineup is made of Jeonghan, DK, Joshua, Seungkwan, and Woozi. The performance lineup consists of The8, Jun, Dino, and Hoshi. The Hip Hop lineup, on the other hand, consists of S.Coups, Vernon, Mingyu, and Wonwoo. SEVENTEEN also has three other sub-units named BSS, JxW, and Hoshi X Woozi.

BSS, consisting of Seungkwan, Hoshi, and DK, released their first single album, Second Wind, in February 2023. They recently released another single album called Teleparty in January 2025. JxW is a sub-unit consisting of Jeonghan and Wonwoo who debuted in May 2024 with their single album, This Man. Hoshi X Woozi recently made their debut in March 2025 with the release of their first single album, Beam.

On the other hand, SEVENTEEN has also been gearing up for their tenth debut anniversary. While two members, Jeonghan and Wonwoo, have enlisted in the military to fulfill their mandatory service, the members will be rolling out their fifth studio album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, for the milestone celebrations.

Stay tuned for more updates.

