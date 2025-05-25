SEVENTEEN 10th Anniversary ‘HAPPY BURSTDAY’ Stage highlights: Setlist, alleged Wonwoo sighting, fan yacht viewing party, & more

SEVENTEEN celebrated the eve of their 10th debut anniversary in full swing with the HAPPY BURSTDAY Stage live. On May 25, 2025, the 13-member K-pop boy group held the ‘B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage,’ aka the HAPPY BURSTDAY Stage concert, at the Jamsu Bridge in Seoul, South Korea.

Ad

Jeonghan and Wonwoo were unable to join the boy group on stage for the performance due to their military obligations. However, as per the attendees, Wonwoo was allegedly spotted in the audience.

Notably, only 6,000 lucky attendees won the raffle for the concert, which was free of cost, curated for Carats. Subsequently, the Jamsu Bridge on the Han River saw additional fans, who were unable to secure tickets, renting dolly boats to get glimpses of the concert.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were also spotted partying on yachts, waving their lightsticks, aka Caratbongs. The yachts with light sticks and banners caught the members’ attention, and they expressed their gratitude to fans for their continued support.

The group set the tone with unreleased songs, including Thunder and HBD, along with other hit tracks like HOT, Rock With You, and God of Music Aju Nice, accompanied by fireworks and laser shadows.

The full B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage setlist-

Ad

Opening Video

Thunder

Opening Ment

HBD

HOT

MENT 2

April Shower

Our dawn is hotter than day

Headliner

Ment 3

Run to You

Rock With You

Ending Ment

Together

God of Music

Eyes on you

Aju Nice

SEVENTEEN's 10th anniversary ‘B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage’ highlights: Fans sing HAPPY BIRTHDAY, estimated 100K footfall, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

SEVENTEEN will celebrate its 10th anniversary in the K-pop industry on May 26, 2025. To mark this historic occasion, the group held several events for fans in Seoul, including the B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage concert on May 25. Besides the free live concert, fans also indulged in different activities at the Some Sevit area from May 23 to 25, 2025.

Fans’ HAPPY BIRTHDAY song for SEVENTEEN

Expand Tweet

Ad

The HAPPY BIRTHDAY stage concert commenced at 7:30 pm KST and continued for about 1 hour and 30 minutes. SEVENTEEN debuted the live performance of highly anticipated songs, including Thunder and HBD, included in the HAPPY BURSTDAY album, ahead of the release on May 26, 2025. Thunder's newly revealed choreography became a trending topic of discussion among fans online.

The group concluded the show with a classic final performance of Aju Nice, which they refer to as never-ending, as the group and fans sing along to the chorus of the track multiple times. After the show ended, Carats were seen singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song in Korean to honor SEVENTEEN's debut anniversary.

Ad

SEVENTEEN's 10th debut anniversary witnesses 100,000 footfall

SEVENTEEN's 10th anniversary celebrations reportedly gathered 100,000 fans in Seoul (Image Via X/@tokkiflame)

As per Sports Donga, an estimated footfall of 100,000 Carats (SEVENTEEN’s fandom) from South Korea and internationally witnessed this day in Seoul for the celebration of the group's anniversary. Furthermore, to provide a better visual experience for fans around Hangang Park and Banpo Park, large LED screens were installed.

Ad

The BURST STAGE entertained the local public through live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The concert was streamed live for fans who could not make it to the venue on platforms including Weverse, HYBE LABELS' official YouTube channel, and CHZZK, for free.

S.Coups, Joshua, Dino, Jun, DK, Hoshi, and Mingyu have so far written post-concert messages for fans on Weverse.

Meanwhile, the fifth album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, featuring thirteen solo songs by each member and three group tracks, is set to be out on May 26, 2025, at 6 pm KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More