SEVENTEEN 10th Anniversary ‘HAPPY BURSTDAY’ Stage highlights: Setlist, alleged Wonwoo sighting, fan yacht viewing party, & more

SEVENTEEN celebrated the eve of their 10th debut anniversary in full swing with the HAPPY BURSTDAY Stage live. On May 25, 2025, the 13-member K-pop boy group held the ‘B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage,’ aka the HAPPY BURSTDAY Stage concert, at the Jamsu Bridge in Seoul, South Korea.
Jeonghan and Wonwoo were unable to join the boy group on stage for the performance due to their military obligations. However, as per the attendees, Wonwoo was allegedly spotted in the audience.
Notably, only 6,000 lucky attendees won the raffle for the concert, which was free of cost, curated for Carats. Subsequently, the Jamsu Bridge on the Han River saw additional fans, who were unable to secure tickets, renting dolly boats to get glimpses of the concert.
Fans were also spotted partying on yachts, waving their lightsticks, aka Caratbongs. The yachts with light sticks and banners caught the members’ attention, and they expressed their gratitude to fans for their continued support.
The group set the tone with unreleased songs, including Thunder and HBD, along with other hit tracks like HOT, Rock With You, and God of Music Aju Nice, accompanied by fireworks and laser shadows.
The full B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage setlist-
- Opening Video
- Thunder
- Opening Ment
- HBD
- HOT
- MENT 2
- April Shower
- Our dawn is hotter than day
- Headliner
- Ment 3
- Run to You
- Rock With You
- Ending Ment
- Together
- God of Music
- Eyes on you
- Aju Nice
SEVENTEEN's 10th anniversary ‘B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage’ highlights: Fans sing HAPPY BIRTHDAY, estimated 100K footfall, and more
SEVENTEEN will celebrate its 10th anniversary in the K-pop industry on May 26, 2025. To mark this historic occasion, the group held several events for fans in Seoul, including the B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage concert on May 25. Besides the free live concert, fans also indulged in different activities at the Some Sevit area from May 23 to 25, 2025.
Fans’ HAPPY BIRTHDAY song for SEVENTEEN
The HAPPY BIRTHDAY stage concert commenced at 7:30 pm KST and continued for about 1 hour and 30 minutes. SEVENTEEN debuted the live performance of highly anticipated songs, including Thunder and HBD, included in the HAPPY BURSTDAY album, ahead of the release on May 26, 2025. Thunder's newly revealed choreography became a trending topic of discussion among fans online.
The group concluded the show with a classic final performance of Aju Nice, which they refer to as never-ending, as the group and fans sing along to the chorus of the track multiple times. After the show ended, Carats were seen singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song in Korean to honor SEVENTEEN's debut anniversary.
SEVENTEEN's 10th debut anniversary witnesses 100,000 footfall
As per Sports Donga, an estimated footfall of 100,000 Carats (SEVENTEEN’s fandom) from South Korea and internationally witnessed this day in Seoul for the celebration of the group's anniversary. Furthermore, to provide a better visual experience for fans around Hangang Park and Banpo Park, large LED screens were installed.
The BURST STAGE entertained the local public through live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The concert was streamed live for fans who could not make it to the venue on platforms including Weverse, HYBE LABELS' official YouTube channel, and CHZZK, for free.
S.Coups, Joshua, Dino, Jun, DK, Hoshi, and Mingyu have so far written post-concert messages for fans on Weverse.
Meanwhile, the fifth album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, featuring thirteen solo songs by each member and three group tracks, is set to be out on May 26, 2025, at 6 pm KST.