“So proud of you” — Fans react as SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo spotted leading his fellow comrades at the basic military training completion ceremony

On April 24, 2025, SEVENTEEN's Jeon Wonwoo, currently serving his mandatory military duty, became the center of attention after a video surfaced online showing him leading his fellow trainees during their basic military training completion ceremony.

The clip quickly went viral, and netizens praised his composed demeanor and leadership qualities. In the video, the K-pop idol was seen at the forefront of his unit, accompanied by flag bearers, guiding his comrades throughout the ceremony. His transformation from a K-pop idol to a military trainee was met with admiration, with many praising his adaptability and commitment.

The idol enlisted in the Republic of Korea Army (ROK Army) on April 3, 2025. Fans took to social media platforms to express their pride and support. One fan tweeted:

"So proud of you, wonwoo."

The viral video reignited fan discussions online as they took pride in watching the rapper lead his fellow recruits during the military procession on April 24. They hailed him as "Private Commander Jeon Wonwoo."

"So happy to know he gained new friends during basic military training. We have nothing to worry about, our Wonwoo did so well. He became a commander and even led the graduation ceremony. He looks genuinely happy. So proud of him. You’ve worked hard, Private Commander Jeon Wonwoo," a fan wrote.

"Words arent enough to express how proud i am of you, wonwoo. in a short amount of time, you managed to showcase your leadership and make us all proud T_T private jeon wonwoo, we are so sooo proud of you," another fan wrote.

"On his first day we were anxious for him, but now he’s being cared for by the people around him, and we’re really thankful for that. You did well commander jeon wonwoo," another fan added.

Others discussed that if SEVENTEEN weren't busy with the group's Japan fan meeting, the members would certainly have visited the Last Night rapper at his military base.

"IF only the members are not in japan. I know they’d be there w/ papa jeon & bohyuk to looking so proud. it hurts. We could’ve witness their reunion after 3 long weeks. probably the longest time they’re all apart," a fan remarked.

"Seeing wonwoo as a commander in the military leading at the center makes me feel proud on a whole different level. this man went from being an introvert to taking charge in front of all these men. his leadership really proved to everyone how capable and outstanding he is," another fan said.

"Wonwoo finishing his basic military training, ate his 3-meals-a-day properly, being the squad leader and company leader, making so many friends along the way without losing his wonungie traits oh my private jeon wonwoo. I am always SO PROUD of you," another fan added.

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo commences military service as a public service worker

SEVENTEEN's Jeon Wonwoo has officially started his mandatory military service as a public service worker, a milestone event for the artist and his fans. PLEDIS Entertainment announced the news on March 5, 2025, saying Wonwoo would begin his service on April 3, 2025.

Before he enlisted, he attended SEVENTEEN's annual fan meet, SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND, which was on March 20 and 21, 2025, in Incheon, South Korea. It gave fans, called CARATs, one last chance to witness him perform before enlistment.

PLEDIS Entertainment underscored that there would be no official event on Wonwoo's enlistment day and asked fans to stay away from his site of service. In its place, the company encouraged fans to send messages via Weverse.

Wonwoo's enlistment as a public service worker, rather than active-duty military personnel, has been attributed to undisclosed health considerations. In South Korea, such assignments are typically given to individuals who, after medical evaluation, are deemed unfit for active duty but can still serve in alternative capacities.

Wonwoo is the second member of SEVENTEEN to enlist, following Jeonghan, who began his service in September 2024.

With multiple members approaching enlistment age, PLEDIS Entertainment has indicated plans to focus on unit activities and collaborations among the remaining members to maintain the group's presence.

