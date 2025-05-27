“Can’t believe KBS banned this club music”- Fans defend SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu’s ‘Shake It Off’ lyrics amid broadcast ban

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu received strong fan support for his solo song Shake It Off, despite it being banned by KBS.

The song is part of SEVENTEEN’s new album HAPPY BURSTDAY, released globally on May 26, 2025, to celebrate their 10th debut anniversary. Each member contributed a solo track to the album.

According to IZE, on May 21, 2024, the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) prohibited Shake It Off reportedly due to vulgar language and profanity. However, fans supported the SEVENTEEN rapper when the ban was confirmed, showcasing their curiosity for the song's lyrics.

After Shake It Off's release, fans of Mingyu turned to social media to share the reasons why they enjoyed the song. While some fans also raised questions about KBS’s prevention of Shake It Off from being broadcast.

"Cant believe kbs banned this club music just because mingyu say shit like god forbid he cursed," a fan said.

"Shake it off is such a banger i can listen to it and INSTANTLY get into the mood omg KINGYU," a fan stated.

"it's funny knowing shake it off was the one banned from kbs for having cussing words or smth when i can barely hear any words in it /pos," a user stated.

Mingyu received compliments from fans due to Shake It Off's lyrics:

"Thank you for teaching me a new abbreviation mingyu, i didnt even know ktfo was a term," a netizen mentioned.

"THE PERFECT LYRICS TO MAKE ME GOFERAL, " a user commented.

""Wasting talent is a crime I'm not going to jail" what a f*cking bar," another user commented.

Fans praised Mingyu's vocals in this solo song.

"Shake it off ITS A FREAKING FAVORITE. Gyu's voicee I'm freaking obsessed and he's so perfect for this type of songs LET'S GOOO," a user mentioned.

"I'm obssessed with the low register voice in shake it off omg I want to know now why it is banned," a netizen wrote.

"Mingyu i love you so bad. we got our club anthem !!!!!!!! this is soooo good oh my god i can’t wait to read the lyrics to this! the upbeat sound, the whispering, the energy.. it’s such club classic already," a fan reacted.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu reacts to KBS’ ban on his solo track Shake It Off from HAPPY BIRTHDAY

On May 22, 2025, Mingyu of SEVENTEEN started a live streaming session on Weverse. The K-pop idol was seen answering some of the questions sent by fans. He revealed that he was aware of KBS’s decision to deem his solo song Shake It Off ineligible for broadcasting.

However, he clarified that the ban was not due to vulgar language and urged fans to look forward to the song. Notably, the SEVENTEEN rapper is known to have co-written his solo song.

He said,

"Right, only my solo song is not fit [for the KBS broadcasting standards]. but well... I don't think it's because of vulgarity/profanity, but you'll know once the song comes out.”

In other news, Mingyu, along with his group SEVENTEEN, wrote history as the first K-pop act to have held a public concert at the Jamsu Bridge in Seoul, South Korea. On May 25, 2025, they held the B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage concert. They performed the latest group songs from the HAPPY BURSTDAY album, including Thunder and HBD.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's HAPPY BURSTDAY is available on major music platforms for streaming.

