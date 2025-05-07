“Clearly a case of instigation of murder“- Kim Sae-ron's lawyer claims family's informant in Kim Soo-hyun controversy reportedly stabbed 9 times

Kim Sae-ron's informant in the Kim Soo-hyun dating scandal was reportedly stabbed in America recently. On May 7, 2025, Star News reported that legal representatives of the late Kim Sae-ron's family, lawyer Bu Ji-seok, along with YouTuber Garosero Research Center, aka Kim Se-ui, held a press conference in Gangnam, Seoul, addressing the incident with the informant.

Kim Se-ui reportedly revealed that Kim Sae-ron had had a conversation with the alleged informant discussing the accusations against Kim Soo-hyun. As per the reports, Kim Se-ui emphasized that the recording was done with Kim Sae-ron's consent. However, the informant was reportedly stabbed 9 times in the neck area by two men on April 30, 2025.

He said:

“He was stabbed in the neck 9 times with a knife. That's why I held a press conference today at the earnest request of the informant's family to disclose at least part of it, because I thought the situation could get worse if the family waited any longer. This is clearly a case of instigation of murder.”

Notably, the situation has escalated as the New Jersey State Police step back while the FBI is reported to conduct further investigation.

YouTuber Kim Se-ui shares details at press conference

On May 7, YouTuber Kim Se-ui, known for his channel Garasero Research Institute, shared the details regarding the alleged recording of Kim Sae-ron opening up about the alleged relationship. The YouTuber shared that she spoke about the alleged intimate moments shared with Kim Soo-hyun when she was still underage.

According to Star News, he revealed that the informant who was in conversation with Kim Sae-ron for over one hour and thirty minutes was stabbed by two men in America on April 30, 2025.

He said:

“There is a 1 hour and 30 minute recording of Kim Sae Ron talking on the phone about the numerous criminal facts (related to Kim Soo Hyun). This was done with Kim Sae Ron's consent to the recording with the informant. It was not a secret recording. The entire recording is there. The informant asked Kim Sae Ron for permission to record, and she said it was okay.”

YouTuber Kim Se-ui revealed the recording date, which was on January 10, 2025. The recording was reportedly taken a little over a month before Kim Sae-ron's sudden demise on February 16, 2025.

“The shocking and explicit recording took place on January 10th of this year, Eastern Standard Time.”

Additionally, the YouTuber revealed the reported date of the stabbing incident to be May 1, 2025, as per Korean time, and April 30, 2025, according to US time. He further claimed that the alleged unidentified attackers were from Korea and China.

“The crime was committed exactly 5 days before, late on Friday night, by a Korean and a Chinese national who entered the country through JFK Airport in New York. They clearly committed a planned crime. Therefore, this case is being investigated by the FBI, not the New Jersey State Police.”

Since March 10, the Garosero Research Institute, alongside the bereaved family of the Bloodhounds actress, has claimed that she was in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun for around 6 years while she was still underage.

They have been unveiling alleged evidence on YouTube to back their claims. In the recent revelations, on May 7, 2025, according to 10Asia, the YouTuber reportedly played the explicit recording where Kim Sae-ron allegedly admits that she was in a sexual relationship with the Dream High actor since middle school.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun's agency responded, in an official legal statement, denying the claims made by the YouTuber at the press conference.

