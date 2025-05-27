“You’re so big, SEVENTEEN”- Fans swell in pride as the K-pop group draws 350K attendees, doubling Seoul's crowd estimate for 10th anniversary bash

SEVENTEEN attracted more than 350,000 CARATs to Seoul in celebration of their 10th debut anniversary. On May 27, 2025, Seoul City Future Hangang Headquarters, along with the group's agency PLEDIS Entertainment, confirmed that around 352,000 fans flocked to the Jamsu bridge, Banpo Hangang Park, and neighboring areas.
These locations hosted the B-DAY PARTY activities between May 23 and May 25, 2025.
According to OSEN, along with CARATs, local citizens and tourists also got the opportunity to enjoy the events held for the decennial anniversary, including the BURST Stage concert on May 25, 2025. The BURST Stage concert was open to 6,000 lucky fans who got the ticket through the raffle system, free of cost. However, the concert alone attracted 206,000 fans on May 25, 2025.
As fans learned that the group witnessed a huge crowd of attendees, which rose over 350,000 attendees, they rushed to social media to share their thoughts regarding the massive crowd. Many swelled with pride watching the group's success.
“You're so big SEVENTEEN,” a fan said.
"350,000?? KRAZZZYYYY SEVENTEEN YOU ARE SO FAMOUS," a user stated.
"I’m so proud my seventeen you deserve all this love," a netizen stated.
Notably, the boy group performed at Japan's Nissan Stadium in 2024, drawing a crowd of 144,000 over 2 shows. Fans highlighted the number of attendees in Seoul for the 10th anniversary and compared it to the crowd at Nissan Stadium.
"Imagine all 70,000 people in Nissan Stadium, now imagine five times more than that. SEVENTEEN, you will always be famous!!!" a netizen stated.
"A decade old group still attracting 352k people in 3 days during their enlistment era to celebrate their 10 the anniversary," a fan commented.
"CELEBRATED THEIR B-DAY PARTY WITH 350K PEOPLE??????? 352,000 PEOPLE VISITED THEIR EVENT OH MY GOD???? THIS IS INSANE???," another fan commented.
Fans commented on the increasing popularity of the Super singers across the globe.
"350,000+ Carats visited the Jamsu Bridge Anniversary omg Seventeen you will always be loved," a user wrote.
"Nuguteen! This made me so happy cause so many people were looking down on this event. I am so so proud of them," a netizen mentioned.
"The power of CARATS and they say that SVT are Nugu’s with these much fans lol," a fan reacted.
All songs from SEVENTEEN’s HAPPY BURSTDAY chart on the MelOn Top 100 chart and the Worldwide iTunes Song chart
On May 26, 2025, SEVENTEEN celebrated their 10th anniversary, completing a decade in the music industry. The group dropped the highly awaited album titled HAPPY BURSTDAY, featuring three songs performed by all group members. Additionally, 13 solo songs, one from each member, were also included in the album, exploring the individual artistry of the group.
All sixteen songs from the group's fifth full album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, including HBD, Thunder, Bad Influence, and more, debuted on MelOn Top 11 on May 26. Moreover, all the tracks from the album debuted on the Worldwide iTunes Songs Chart, according to Kworb.
The HAPPY BURSTDAY album tracklist included:
- HBD
- THUNDER
- Bad Influence
- Skyfall (THE 8 Solo)
- Fortunate Change (Joshua Solo)
- 99.9% (Wonwoo Solo)
- Raindrops (Seungkwan Solo)
- Damage (Hoshi Solo) (feat. Timbaland)
- Shake It Off (Mingyu Solo)
- Happy Virus (DK Solo)
- Destiny (Woozi Solo)
- Shining Star (Vernon Solo)
- Gemini (Jun Solo)
- Trigger (Dino Solo)
- Coincidence (Jeonghan Solo)
- Jungle (S.Coups Solo)
In other news, the group is also set to appear on Na Yeong-seok Producer's upcoming reality show named NANA BnB with SEVENTEEN. The show will premiere on tvN on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 10:10 pm KST.
HAPPY BURSTDAY is available on Spotify, YouTube Music, and other music platforms for streaming.