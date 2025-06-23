Good Boy episodes 7 & 8 recap: Did Yoon Dong-ju's mistake drift him away from Ji Han-na? 

Good Boy, starring Kim So-hyun, Park Bo-gum, Lee Sang-yi, and others, released episodes 7 and 8 on June 21 and 22, respectively, on JTBC. Good Boy sheds light on the story of five former national athletes who become police officers. They leave their passions behind to face reality by joining the special forces through a recruitment program aimed at ex-athletes.

In episode 7 of Good Boy, Dong-ju (Park Bo-gum) stormed out of his disciplinary meeting in a fit of rage. He approached Oh Jong-gu to deal with Ji Han-na (Kim So-hyun), but Jong-gu was nowhere to be found, which concerned the team. He later returned to the police station a few days later with an injured face.

Subsequently, Yoon Dong-ju followed Ji Han-na, as he had nowhere else to stay. However, she refused to let him stay with her, expressing her disappointment in his reckless behavior. By the end of episode 7, the team learned that the commissioner had canceled their dissolution, and Yoon Dong-ju would only be suspended for a month. This was because Yoon Dong-ju resolved his issues with Min Ju-young (Oh Jung-se).

Although Ji Han-na tried looking for Yoon Dong-ju this time, he avoided her. After his injuries healed, Yoon Dong-ju visited Ji Han-na's house, where he declared that he wouldn’t give up, and they shared a kiss.

Good Boy ep 7-8 recap: Yoon Dong-ju seizes another batch of drugs but gets attacked by Min Ju-young

In Good Boy episode 7, after learning that Gyeong-il's mother had been shot at her restaurant, Yoon Dong-ju suspected Min Ju-young was behind it. He went to Insung Port and threw punches, injuring himself. Min Ju-young had one of his men filming the incident and was later admitted to the hospital. He used Yoon Dong-ju's attack on him to get him fired and the Special Forces team dismissed. However, Go Man-sik managed to postpone this.

As Good Boy episode 7 progressed, it was shown that Kim Yeon-ha and Min Ju-young had joined forces to kill Gyeong-il's mother, but she survived. Min Ju-young visited Gyeong-il's mother to check on her condition, as he was concerned she might have seen his face.

However, Yoon Dong-ju and Ji Han-na arrived at the hospital just in time to prevent him from seeing her. Following this, Yoon Dong-ju met with his doctor, who recommended that he get an MRI of his head due to his condition.

Later, the Special Forces team learned that Russian Mafia Leo, Northeast gang leader Baek Seok-chun, Kim Yeon-ha, Oh Jong-gu, and Min Ju-young were working together to smuggle medicines and drugs into the country.

In Good Boy episode 8, after his settlement with Min Ju-young, Ji Han-na suggested to Yoon Dong-ju that he should live with her. At work, Go Man-sik was bitten by ants, which caused itching on his back. These ants had come along with the drugs they had previously seized. They used the ants as an excuse to check if more drugs were still hidden at the port. The port was closed because those whom the ants had bitten were at risk of death due to their venom.

In episode 8, Ji Han-na, Yoon Dong-ju, and Kim Jong-hyeon were secretly inspecting the port. Yoon Dong-ju saw a girl there and thought she was Ji Han-na; it turned out that the girl was Kim Yeon-ha. They were about to catch her, but she escaped.

However, the team seized a large quantity of drugs and took them to the police station. After the success of the second drug seizure, Yoon Dong-ju could not return to Ji Han-na's house, as Kim Jong-hyeon took him to his place.

Yoon Dong-ju slept in the storage area, where he saw old photos of Kim Jong-hyeon from his fencing days. It was revealed that Kim Jong-hyeon had injured his left eye and was unable to bring gold for the country, leading him to quit fencing.

By the end of Good Boy episode 8, Min Ju-young sent his men to steal the drugs while the Special Forces team was tasked with transporting them to evidence storage. Yoon Dong-ju, Ji Han-na, Go Man-sik, Kim Jong-hyeon, and Shin Jae-hong were brutally attacked in the tunnel.

Fans may catch up with Good Boy on JTBC and Amazon Prime.

