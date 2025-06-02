Our Unwritten Seoul episodes 3 & 4 recap: Did Yu Mi-ji and Yu Mi-rae find out their real enemy? 

Our Unwritten Seoul episodes 3 and 4, starring Park Bo-young and GOT7’s Jinyoung, were released on May 31 and June 1, 2025, respectively. Our Unwritten Seoul follows the story of two identical twins, Yu Mi-ji and Yu Mi-rae, both played by Park Bo-young. Due to their resemblance, the sisters exchange their identities to aid each other in difficult times.

Recently, Yu Mi-rae faced a crisis at her job in Seoul, prompting Yu Mi-ji to step in and attend her workplace instead. Meanwhile, Yu Mi-rae returned to their hometown to take over Yu Mi-ji's farm work.

In Our Unwritten Seoul episode 4, Living Each Other's Lives, Yu Mi-rae and Yu Mi-ji saw other people’s negative perspectives of them and became convinced those views were true. The twins began to criticize themselves and believe they were unkind and wrong.

However, the people who truly care for them help the sisters understand that accepting others' negative opinions and engaging in harsh self-criticism will only turn them into their own enemies.

Our Unwritten Seoul ep. 3-4 recap: Yu Mi-ji gets closer to completing her mission, Lee Ho-su quits his job

In Our Unwritten Seoul episode 3, Yu Mi-ji was called by the restaurant owner for a meeting, but she refused to sell her land. She later learned from Lee Ho-su that the restaurant owner was a renowned poet named Ms. Rosa, who had established a scholarship for students with single parents at his college. Lee Ho-su was one of the receivers of the scholarship. Yu Mi-ji tried to convince him to meet her once, but he declined due to his job.

The next day, Yu Mi-ji heard that Ms. Rosa's cleaner skipped work and tried to help her by cleaning the restaurant herself. However, Ms. Rosa did not like it and asked her to not come there again. Seeing how nervous Yu Mi-ji got after being scolded, Ms. Rosa blamed her own company for putting her in such a difficult situation.

As Our Unwritten Seoul episode 3 progressed, Yu Mi-ji lied to her friend Ji-yun, claiming that Ms. Rosa was her great aunt. Ji-yun later showed up unannounced at the restaurant to make food content. When Ji-yun stated that Yu Mi-ji told her Ms. Rosa was her great-aunt, she once again noticed her nervousness and did not deny that she was her aunt.

As Ji-yun left, Yu Mi-ji explained that she didn't want to return but had to come because of her friend. She also told Ms. Rosa that the company wanted to meet her next week. Ms. Rosa agreed to attend the meeting.

By the end of Our Unwritten Seoul episode 3, Lee Ho-su visited Ms. Rosa and told her that he became a lawyer due to her donation, making her happy. He also informed Yu Mi-ji that he quit his job and would be able to help her in the future.

In Our Unwritten Seoul episode 4, Yu Mi-ji and Lee Ho-su (Jinyoung) attended a high school reunion dinner. Yu Mi-ji overheard a friend gossiping about her sister, prompting her to attend the reunion to show how well Yu Mi-rae was doing.

However, when the former classmates started talking about Yu Mi-ji's failed track-running career, she went numb and could not say a word. After the dinner, Lee Ho-su was upset that Yu Mi-rae did not stand up for Yu Mi-ji, unaware that she herself was Yu Mi-ji.

Lee Ho-su later became Ms. Rosa’s legal representative. On the day of the meeting, Ms. Rosa fell from the stool and hurt her back. When Yu Mi-ji rushed to her house and saw her lying helpless on the floor, it reminded her of the time when her grandmother fainted a few years back.

While talking to Lee Ho-su, Yu Mi-ji blamed herself for her grandmother's health condition, saying she couldn't call the ambulance on time. Lee Ho-su stated that, by her logic, he would be to blame for his father's death. When she told him it was not his fault, he reminded her that the same applied to her. At that moment, Yu Mi-ji realized that she herself was her enemy. It was also revealed that Yu Mi-ji was Lee Ho-su's first love and Yu Mi-rae knew about it.

Meanwhile, Yu Mi-rae visited their grandmother in place of Yu Mi-ji. At the hospital, she heard staff talking about how the other twin, Seoul (Mi-rae), never visited her grandmother. They stated she thought highly of herself, as she only sent money but never checked up on her grandmother.

By the end of Our Unwritten Seoul episode 4, Yu Mi-rae joined Lee Ho-su’s mother in making strawberry jam, and while looking at an old photo, she mentioned how unkind she was to others. Lee Ho-su’s mother told her how she had never seen someone like Yu Mi-rae, who looked after their family so well. Yu Mi-rae also realized that she was her biggest nemesis and did not see how hard she worked for her family.

New episodes of Our Unwritten Seoul air every weekend on tvN and Netflix.

