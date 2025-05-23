Pump Up The Healthy Love episodes 7 & 8 recap: Did Lee Mi-ran's emotions stir up with the entry of Do Hyeon-joong's ex-girlfriend?

Episodes 7 and 8 of Pump Up The Healthy Love featuring Lee Jun-young and Jung Eun-ji were released on KBS on May 21 and 22, 2025, respectively. Pump Up The Healthy Love follows Lee Mi-ran (Jung Eun-ji), who joins a gym called 24 Hour Club after going through a painful heartbreak.

Ad

Meanwhile, Do Hyeon-joong (Lee Jun-young) is a bodybuilder turned healthcare trainer, who promises Lee Mi-ran to change her life through exercise. In Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 7, Lee Mi-ran's cat gets stuck on the signboard of the gym, and Do Hyeon-joong lifts her up to help her get the cat back.

By the end of episode 7, Do Hyeon-joong's ex-girlfriend Kang Sol joined the gym, leaving him surprised. In Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 8, Kang Sol and Lee Mi-ran became friends while working out in the club. Kang Sol sent Lee Mi-ran to a blind date, and she met Jeong-han through the blind date.

Ad

Trending

However, she found Jeong-han strange despite his heartwarming personality. Soon, on her second date with Jeong-han, Lee Mi-ran realized that she liked Do Hyeon-joong more. As she left the blind date behind, she saw Do Hyeon-joong and Kang Sol coming out of a hotel.

Ad

Pump Up The Healthy Love episodes 7 and 8 recap: Lee Mi-ran helps Do Hyeon-joong overcome past issues.

In Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 7, Lee Mi-ran realized that working out did not help her get over Joon-seok, and her self-esteem went down. She decided to quit her training and leave the gym, but Do Hyeon-joong did not want to give up on her.

Ad

Do Hyeon-joong asked her for a day with him, and he would change her mind. He used shooting and basketball to give her a different experience. However, she was already good at it because she mastered these games to impress her crushes. She told Do Hyeon-joong that this did not help her because it only reminded her of how she chased others' love and approval in the past.

As Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 7 progressed, Do Hyeon-joong asked for another day taking Lee Mi-ran for mountain climbing. He tried to convince Lee Mi-ran that she could get over anything through exercise. He told her how director Dong Han-cheol abandoned him when he came in second place in bodybuilding.

Ad

Ad

He didn't give up on his clients because his mentor had abandoned him at his lowest phase. Do Hyeon-joong told Lee Mi-ran that he became strong after that incident, gaining muscles. She confronted him, asking if he had healed from his past wounds caused by this incident. She challenged him to face it and solve it, and only then would she reconsider returning.

Meanwhile, Dong Han-cheol gained consciousness at the hospital. It was revealed that Dong Han-cheol did not abandon Do Hyeon-joong. He let him go so he could reach higher levels in his career and receive the training he could not give him in South Korea. Do Hyeon-joong found this and learned how Dong Han-cheol recorded each progress of his training over the past decade.

Ad

Joon-seok met Lee Mi-ran and asked her to date him again as he regretted breaking up with her, but she rejected him as she didn't want to get hurt again. By the end of Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 7, Do Hyeon-joong made up with Dong Han-cheol and called Lee Mi-ran, who finally returned to the gym.

In Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 8, Do Hyeon-joong was finding ways to make her ex-girlfriend Kang Sol leave the club. He was curious why Kang Sol, a popular influencer, came back to him.

Ad

Kang Sol and Lee Mi-ran helped each other and became friends. Kang Sol revealed how Do Hyeon-joong never accommodated his wishes and only cared about his body. Kang Sol set Lee Mi-ran up with her friend Jeong-han.

Ad

Kang Sol told Do Hyeon-joong that she would discuss why she returned. She took him for lunch and bought him new clothes as well. Kang Sol did not tell him the reason but asked him to meet her again at her hotel the next day.

At the gym, Do Hyeon-joong saw the ladies watching a drama on TV and discussing how the ex-girlfriend in the drama returned to the man for physical connections. Do Hyeon-joong was in the misconception before that Kang Sol still liked him and wanted to get back with him.

Ad

However, this time he thought maybe he returned to maintain a physical relationship with him, which scared him a bit. As Pump Up The Healthy Love episode 8 progressed, Rosa told Do Hyeon-joong that he should thank Kang Sol as she posted photos of the gym on her SNS.

This increased the clients of the gym. Rosa wanted Do Hyeon-joong to do anything for Kang Sol to show his gratitude towards her. Do Hyeon-joong was nervous but still visited Kang Sol.

Ad

Notably, it is yet to be seen what happened between Kang Sol and Do Hyeon-joong. Pump Up The Healthy Love is available on Rakuten Viki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More