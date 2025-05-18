Resident Playbook episode 11 recap: Oh Yi-young and Ku Do-won's secrets revealed leaving 1st-year residents in shock

Resident Playbook, starring Go Youn-jung, Kang You-seok, Shin Si-ah, Han Ye-ji, Jung Joon-won, and more, aired episode 11 on May 17, 2025, on tvN and Netflix. Resident Playbook depicts the story of medical freshmen starting their residency at Yulje Medical Center's OB-GYN Department. Four rookie residents face an unending crisis while gaining valuable learning experience to become qualified surgeons.

In Resident Playbook episode 11, Um Jae-il (Kang You-seok) saw Ku Do-won (Jung Joon-won) on his secret date with Oh Yi-young (Go Youn-jung) but kept it a secret. Han Ye-ji's character, Kim Sa-bi, collected every resident’s address to send gifts on behalf of a professor. She learned that Ku Do-won and Oh Yi-young lived in the same apartment.

Additionally, Pyo Nam-kyung (Shin Si-ah) met Oh Yi-young, her sister Oh Joo-young, and brother-in-law Ku Seung-won at a restaurant. She later saw Ku Do-won meet his sister-in-law, who was Oh Joo-young. At the end of Resident Playbook episode 11, all three residents met at the lounge and connected the dots, learning that Oh Yi-young and Ku Do-won had family connections, lived together, and were dating.

Resident Playbook ep 11 recap: Why did Oh Yi-young quit her previous residency midway?

In Resident Playbook episode 11, Oh Yi-young was the attending doctor of Professor Geum, who was almost close to delivering her first baby. Professor Geum, a workaholic, focused on work even during labor pains. She wanted residents and interns to learn through her pregnancy experience.

Oh Yi-young was stressed due to Professor Geum's commitment to work and even told her she should focus on her labor. They ended up doing a surgery, and as per Professor Geum's wish, interns who had not seen the surgery before were asked to observe the process.

Professor Seo was the head surgeon, but Professor Geum had asked her to make Oh Yi-young complete the surgery. Oh Yi-young was hesitant but ended up doing it. Professor Seo later discussed with Ku Do-won a tradition in which a resident who delivers their professor's baby ends up selecting obstetrics. Oh Yi-young kept worrying about the stitches and checked up on Prof Geum every hour.

Another incident in the Resident Playbook episode 11 revealed that the new nurse who joined the OB-GYN department knew Oh Yi-young. The new nurse had worked with her previously at another hospital. The nurse was s*xually harassed by a doctor, and Oh Yi-young witnessed it. She could not tolerate it and bit the doctor's hand, but rumors spread that she punched him in the face. This was why she had to quit her previous residency.

Meanwhile, Pyo Nam-kyung and Ki Eun-mi were on a mission to bring intern Tak Gi-on to the OB-GYN department. Ki Eun-mi, a third-year resident, explained to Pyo Nam-kyung that if they do not get new residents, second-year residents will have to cover the work freshmen are supposed to. Pyo Nam-kyung tried to convince Tak Gi-on to join, but he was blunt this time, stating he was not interested in this subject.

Later in the Resident Playbook episode 11, Pyo Nam-kyung and Ki Eun-mi decided to stay calm in the emergency room to show a better side of the OB-GYN department. However, due to the urgent situation, they used a loud voice and yelled at him. They were convinced Tak Gi-on would not join the department, but he was seen discussing the incident with another intern. Tak Gi-on found them amazing.

On the other hand, Um Jae-il was assigned gynecology patients with cancer on anti-cancer medicines. A patient in her late 70s who had partial dementia, who saw Um Jae-il as her son and sometimes her husband. The patient's younger sister expressed her anger at her and was tired of tending to her for the past decade. Um Jae-il discussed the patient’s sister’s behavior with Kim Sa-bi and how she wanted her sister to be dead. He was surprised, as he often saw siblings who had loving relationships.

Later, the patient was prescribed another anti-cancer medicine. The sister got scared since another patient told her that patients who were soon going to pass away. She began to cry and asked Um Jae-il to discontinue it as soon as possible. She hugged her sister tightly and told her she would be an orphan without her and should stay with her. Um Jae-il reassured her that the patient was getting better and the medicine had no side effects.

Furthermore, Pyo Nam-kyung suspected that Um Jae-il liked Kim Sa-bi, but Kim Sa-bi dismissed the topic. Um Jae-il slept in a seemingly abandoned OR and got nerve compression in his leg. He used a wheelchair while Kim Sa-bi helped him grab breakfast and coffee.

He asked her to come help him later for lunch, but she was already annoyed by him. Later in Resident Playbook episode 11, Kim Sa-bi came to help him for lunch and was told he should have been fine by this time. But Um Jae-il said that he still needed her help due to immense pain, and he asked her if they could leave work together.

Kim Sa-bi said that she could not, as she had to read research papers, to which Um Jae-il replied that he also wanted to do the same. Kim Sa-bi changed her mind about watching surgery recordings, and Um Jae-il said that he would also do that with her.

This happened while she was moving Um Jae-il's wheelchair while he held a cup of hot coffee. Hearing him changing his answers to match her schedule, she suddenly stopped thinking he might like her. Soon, the coffee spilled, and Um Jae-il stood up quickly.

He pretended to have been cured due to the shock and ran away to avoid her, saying he had patients to attend to. In Resident Playbook episode 11, Kim Sa-bi, being someone who uses medical reasoning for all diagnoses, told Um Jae-il the next day that sudden leg paralysis does not have any side effects. Um Jae-il told her that he was in pain yesterday, but is doing fine now.

Kim Sa-bi said he didn't seem to be in pain and saw him spring up and run away. Um Jae-il continued to justify his pain, and they started to bicker as usual. Kim Sa-bi stated that she was just worried about him. Um Jae-il felt a little happy to hear that and began asking how worried she was.

Meanwhile, Resident Playbook episode 11 is available on Netflix for streaming.

